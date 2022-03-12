The original plan for Big E at WrestleMania 38 is revealed

Now that Big E is injured in his neck, and apparently for an indefinite time out of the rings, the website Fightful Select reveals that there were already plans for the former WWE champion for WrestleMania 38. The idea was to do a trio match that would pit The New Day against Sheamus, Ridge Holland and Butch. (formerly known as Pete Dunne in NXT 2.0).

Clearly, this idea was ruled out and now we will have to see how WWE uses these talents in ‘The biggest stage of them all’. Well, the return of Xavier Woods has not yet happened, but he would surely take the place that Big E has left after the seriousness of his injury was known.

Finally, the WrestleMania 38 card has not been closed and it was rumored that WWE was planning to confirm around seven new matches, but with this unforeseen event they will have to sit down and reorganize the plans for the event next April.



Billboard WWE WrestleMania 38 Saturday



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Becky Lynch (c) vs. bianca belair



team combat

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominic Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin



The Kevin Owens Show

Special Guest: ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin



SmackDown Tag Team Championships

The Usos (c) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs



Billboard WWE WrestleMania 38 Sunday



Unification of the WWE Championship and WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (u) vs. Brock Lesnar (w)



WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

Carmella and Zelina Vega (c) vs. Sasha Banks and Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan

Johnny Knoxville vs. sami zayn

Pat McAfee vs. austin theory

Edge vs. A.J. Styles

