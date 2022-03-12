The movies about video games that will hit theaters this 2022

Meanwhile remake, rebootspin-off and live action of Disney, it seems that the Hollywood industry feeds back on its own creations with the consent of a public that does not satisfy its interest in franchises and sagas. However, there other types of productions that have been in fashion for a few years. We talk about movies about video games.

Traditionally, these adaptations did not go well for those involved. So much so that there is a vast collection of movies about video games of very low quality. Everything changed a bit with the arrival of titles like Detective Pikachu or Sonic. These triumphed at the box office just as they did earlier this year, the Tom Holland’s UnchartedIt became the number one movie at the box office. Next (at the expense of any delay in its production)we review some of the adaptations to the big screen that are being developed from the consoles for this 2022:

‘sonic 2’

It was evident that the success of its first part was not going to be indifferent to Paramount, which is already preparing a series on the character of Knuckles. On Sonic 2 The robotic villain will return and, tricking Knuckles, he will try to defeat the blue hedgehog and his new ally, the squirrel Tails. He will hit theaters next April 1.

‘Mario Bros’

Nintendo, Sega’s historical rival In the field of video games, Sonic could not be allowed to have that impact in movie theaters and that the public still has in mind the horrifying 1993 version. Super Mario Bros is expected by the end of the year and will be an animated story with an incredible voice cast; Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Seth Rogen and Jack Blackamong many others.

‘borderlands’

The video game of survival and aliens is being adapted by Lionsgate. On the planet Pandora, his protagonist must find a chamber full of powerful weapons, although for this he must defeat countless enemies with the help of his powerful allies. The Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart, Jamie Lee Curtis and Ariana Greenblatt make up the cast. Borderlands It is finishing its post-production, but it will arrive at the end of the year at the earliest. As a noteworthy point, it will be designed by Eli Roth, responsible for films such as Hostel and Cabin Fever.

‘The Division’

Based on a tom clancy novelthe videogame The Division is set in a scenario where New York City is out of control from the spread of a strain of the smallpox virus. So that the city does not sink into chaos, a division of special forces will maintain control against a rebel group. The most striking thing that this adaptation promises are its two front-line stars: Jake Gyllenhaal and Jessica Chastain.