The Little Leonese Who Become Buster Keaton

The little ones thus improve their coordination thanks to this movie scene activity. / Macarena Chamorro

Hitting like Buster Keaton or falling like Vin Diesel, these are some of the methods that the Municipal Sports School of Kung Fu/Wushu, dependent on the Department of Sports of the León City Council, teaches in the ‘Action Scenes’ activity held in Leonese Luchódromo.

The main objective of this workshop is to enjoy a day of coexistence with the boys who participate during the week so that they get to know each other and learn to work as a team.

Gallery.



“They are movie tricks and we are guiding them in a more playful direction so that they learn to work with the other, pantomime, body control,” says Javier Vidal. “They come to have a good time but it’s good that they know how movies work and that everything is not always what it seems,” he clarifies.

Through action choreography, monitors work on creativity, acrobatics and techniques used in movies and other shows to create scenic fight scenes.

Children between the ages of six and 16 participate in the activity, divided into groups based on their age.