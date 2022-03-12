The invasion of Russia will worsen the shortage of chips in the world

Photo : Osep Lake ( Getty Images )

The invasion Ukraine’s push by Russia is putting even more pressure on a previously tight global supply of computer chips and electronic devices.

The military incursion has forced Ukraine’s two main neon suppliers to suspend operations, a major disruption with global economic consequences. Neon is vitally important to the manufacture of semiconductor chips, and almost half of the world’s semiconductor-grade neon comes from these two suppliers, Ingas and Cryoin, it notes. Reuters.

Reuters estimates that the two companies produce between 45% and 54% of the specific type of neon needed to make semiconductor chips. Under normal circumstances, Ingas sources 15,000 to 20,000 cubic meters of neon per month, of which about 75% goes directly to the chip industry. Global neon production reaches 540 metric tons per year, according to market research firm Techcet. While Cryoin halted operations on the day of the invasion, Ingas had managed to maintain production while Russian forces invaded, but finally halted operations this week due to the escalation of the conflict. That conflict hit Ingas close to home on Wednesday, March 9, when the Russian military reportedly bombed a maternity hospital in Mariupol, according the World Health Organization, the same city where Ingas is based.

Those disruptions pose a serious threat to an industry just beginning its path to Recovery 2-year pandemic-related supply chain shortage. The impacts of that shortage have caused production delays in everything from trucks Ford F-150 to electronic products from Applefrom other companies and basically everything else in the world of electronic devices.

Techcet president Lita Shon-Roy has warned that the shortage of Ukrainian neon could disproportionately affect smaller chipmakers in the short term.

“The biggest chipmakers, like Intel, Samsung and TSMC, have more purchasing power and access to inventories that can cover them for longer periods, two months or more,” Shon-Roy told Reuters.

Access to semiconductors has already played a major role in the war in Ukraine, as the international community tries to penalize and deter Russia. Days after Vladimir Putin’s initial invasion, the Joe Biden administration issued new sanctions that prevented the sale of semiconductors and other American-made technologies to the country, with the aim of limiting the Russian military’s access to the necessary technology. Japan, Taiwan and South Korea too they performed similar restrictions.

The United States and other countries around the world responded to the shortage with attempts to increase the production of chips in their own countries, but most of those efforts will take years to bear significant fruit. Even if those new chip factories manage to bolster nations’ self-sufficiency, shortages of key items like neon will continue to derail supply chains. And you don’t have to look far back to see the effects of the global neon shortage, either. Neon prices saw a 600% price increase during Russia’s last conflict with Ukraine in 2014.

The shortage caused by the Russian invasion has already left its mark on other sectors of the economy. Oil prices are they shot to a 14-year record of $139 a barrel. Gasoline prices in the United States hit an all-time high of $4,331 per gallon recently, according to AAAfollowing the news that the United States would ban imports of Russian oil.