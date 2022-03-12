The best period films to enjoy Kirsten Dunst

Kirsten Dunst She is one of the most recognized actresses in Hollywood and, at 39 years old, she already has a place earned in the industry, even in 2019 she was given her star on the Walk of Fame. some of his films most prominent are epoch and there are three options to enjoy the weekend.

The actress was born in Point Pleasant, New Jersey, and in 1991 her mother separated from her father, so they moved to Los Angeles, California. The following year she began attending Notre Dame School, a private high school in Los Angeles, and upon graduation, continued her acting careerstarted at the age of eight.

However, she has been working since she was three years old, when her mother took her to different model agencies and she even signed a contract with Ford Models and Elite Model Management. Although she has a great relationship with her mother, Kirsten Dunst He confessed that he blamed her for a long time for making her work since she was a child.

The movie that launched him to fame was “interview with the vampire” in 1994, based on the novel by Anne Rice, where she plays the vampire girl Claudia, a surrogate daughter of the characters they played Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. This role earned her nominations for the MTV Movie for “Best New Performance”, Saturn for “Best Young Actress” and the Golden Globe at just 12 years old.

Three period films by Kirsten Dunst

little women

This film was released in 1994 and is based on the 1868 novel of the same name by Louisa May Alcott, being the fifth adaptation of the book. It is starring Winona Ryder (who was nominated for an Oscar for her work), Trini Alvarado, gabriel byrne, Claire Danes, Kirsten Dunst, Christian bale and susan sarandon.

The story is about the life of four girls who, after spending adolescence with the Civil War in the United States as a background, between 1861 and 1865, become women. It shows its growth as reflections on gender roles, in addition to dealing with issues such as friendship and love.

“Amy, Jo, Beth and Meg are four sisters who traverse Massachusetts with their mother during the Civil War, a vacation they take without their itinerant evangelist father. During this vacation, the teens discover love and the importance of family ties,” she says. the synopsis. It is available on Netflix for Latin America and the United States. In Filmin in Spain.

Marie Antoinette

It is starring Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzmann, Judy Davis, Rip Torn, rose byrne, jamie dornan and Asian Argentinianand premiered in 2005 under the direction of sophia coppola. “Marie Antoinette” is inspired by the historical biography “Marie-Antoinette: The Journey” by Antonia Fraser and has won the Oscar for Best Costume Design.

“The story of the famous Marie Antoinette, from her engagement to Louis XVI at fifteen, her reign at nineteen, and her unfortunate end”, indicates the summary of this film, in which Dunst puts himself in the shoes of who She was the princess of Austria and queen consort of France and Navarre. It is available in Latin America on Starzplay and HBO Go, while in Spain it can be seen on Movistar +.

The cat’s meow

Possibly one of the least known films of Kirsten Dunst. It premiered in 2001 and there she played Marion Davies, an American actress also known for her romantic relationship with media mogul William Randolph Hearst. Their relationship lasted 30 years and he is accused of having overshadowed Davies’ career.

“November 1924. Aboard his yacht, the Oneida, media magnate William Randolph Hearst had a violent evening with his mistress, showgirl Marion Davies, director and actor Charlie Chaplin, bankrupt producer Thomas Ince and gossip columnist Louella Parsons,” reads the synopsis.

And he adds: “It is said that, during Ince’s birthday party, Hearst mistakenly murdered him, mistaking him for Chaplin, because he was convinced that Marion Davies was cheating on him with the famous comedian. The truth is that nothing that happened in the Oneida was never confirmed by anyone present”.

