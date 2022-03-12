the actor assures that they are a connection with the fans – El Financiero

when the actor Nicolas Cage see their facial expressions adopted in memes circulating on the net wonders why. And he himself knows the answer, for he has adopted a style with which he brings to life the different stories of his characters like in his last movie The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talentwhere director Tom Gormican convinced him to interpret oneself.

“The main thing that goes through my head is, why? There are many other actors who are much more famous than me who don’t have this. Maybe this has something to do with the characters I played and the way the internet selects the facial expressions i chose to do in the movie because I wanted to free myself from naturalism,” he said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

However, he assures that his choreographies and vocalizations always had a genuine intent behind. “I think the Internet response is because these characters they’re doing things we all want to do, but behave too well how to do it in our own lives. We’re good citizens, but I’m pretty sure we all we want to blurt out something once in a while or sing the alphabet. In a way, it’s rewarding. As a last resort, meant that there is a connection with the audience and people get something out of it. That’s positive,” she added.

Although he rejected the first approaches for his new project, in which he has an egocentric and unfortunate alter ego who accepts a million dollar offer to attend a party in Spainthen realized that there were some nods to his previous works like like the movies Face/Off or Leaving Las Vegas and not a mockery of its box office failures.

“It’s hard to let go of family life, that’s the biggest deviation in Tom’s movie. I always put my family first and have turned down some opportunities huge as a result of that. When she was in a divorce situation, she would not leave Weston (her son) to be in New Zealand for three years filming The Lord of the rings or The Matrix. My choice was always to want to stay in Los Angeles and be with my son.”, explained Cage, who for years dedicated himself to independent drama cinema because he wanted to bring authenticity to it.