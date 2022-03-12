Tense moment! Tom Hanks vs. Conor Ratliff

UNITED STATES. – Tom Hanks assumes responsibility for the dismissal of Conor Ratliff from “Band of Brothers”. The latter interviewed the Oscar-winning actor on his podcast where he made him talk about how it was that he was not in the series of HBO. It seems that Hanks had a comment about the actor’s style that made the producers decide to let them go and find someone new.

It seems that the actor was involved in choosing the cast members and when he saw Conor, who was one of the options, it seemed to him that he had “Dead eyes”. The actor tried to excuse himself by saying that he had only made a comment, but the final decision was up to the director and not him. He then said what happened inside the show’s production office.

Maybe the way Conor’s eyes looked affected how the director wanted to tell the story. Then Tom Hanks he said he was sure he said he wasn’t sure with the actor because of the way his eyes looked. He then joked that he could have said something much worse, which usually happens in those kinds of meetings where actors are seen.

Tom Hanks regretted his comment

The actor’s podcast began as a way to vent his frustration with the entertainment industry and the way they cast their cast. Hanks, seeing what the man had done, decided to be present and let him know how things were in reality. Without a doubt, a great gesture from someone who is fully established in the entertainment world.

The actor commented on how he found out about the podcast, it seems that those in charge of letting him know about the show were his children, Elizabeth and Conor. At that moment, Tom Hanks He said that he did not understand how he had managed to generate that in an actor’s choice. That is why she wanted to be able to let him know her actions and ask him for some apology. She clearly felt some guilt about what happened.



