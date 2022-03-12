Summary of the match Rayados vs. Mazatlán FC (2-1); two wins with Vuce

Under the command of Victor Manuel Vucetich, scratched keep walking forward, because by winning this Friday in Matchday 10 to Mazatlan 2-1, the gang league two wins with the king midas.

Those of the Pacific continue to sink with seven points, Monterey He already has 12 and still with two pending duels.

Monterrey started better than the rival

At 18′, Alfonso Gonzalez charged a foul with a center into the area from the right wing, it was then that Stephan Medina headed ahead to score 1-0.

Later, Eric Aguirre almost increased the advantage, when he received a filtered pass from Joel Campbell inside the area, but the ball just went to one side.

In minute 37 it seemed that Monterrey could do the second, but Vincent Jansen crashed the ball into the goalkeeper’s humanity Nicholas Vikonis.

Finally the 2-0 could fall to 41 ‘, when Janssen yielded to Luis Romo inside the area and he in turn to Campbellwho finished crossed to beat the rival goalkeeper.

The second half seemed to be from Mazatlan

Mazatlán tried to react and in the second half, Nicholas Benedetti fell inside the area due to a supposed lack of Celso Ortiz, but after reviewing the VAR, the referee Daniel Quintero decided there was nothing at 68′.

Was Miguel Sansores that with a header he managed to catch the ball at 72′ and thus, in the face of boos from the fans, celebrate the 2-1; Seconds later, the same player who scored the goal almost tied the match due to a defensive oversight.

At 82′, Campbell made a great play by taking off the goalkeeper and outwitting a defender who was the last man to send the ball into the net, but after the goal shout, he scored offside.

Suddenly, Rayados again began to have control of the match that he had lost after the goal by the Sinaloans.

Mazatlán would have a more complicated scenario, since in compensation time after checking a foul on Stefan Medina in the VAR, Nicolás Díaz was expelled.

