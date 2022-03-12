Spider-Man, Thor, Moon Knight… superheroes invade ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’

On Tuesday, March 15, Oscar Isaac will visit ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ to talk to us about ‘Moon Knight’, the new Marvel Studios series that premieres on Disney+ on March 30. The actor embodies a new superhero that we will be able to enjoy very soon on the small screen, he is not the first comic character to visit Pablo Motos. We review some of them.

Tom Holland

Tom Holland, one of the actors of the moment, recently visited ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ to present his new movie, ‘Uncharted’, although the young artist is better known for donning the Spider-Man suit.

In 2017, Holland stopped by the program to present the first of the three Spider-Man films he has starred in so far and, in addition to demonstrating his spider-sense, the actor revealed how he found out he was going to be the new superhero. It was so weird that he thought he had been hacked!







Chris Hemsworth

When he was not yet Spider-Man, Tom Holland accompanied Chris Hemsworth to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’, who did not go to promote the films of his Thor character. The God of Thunder came with his partner to talk about ‘In the heart of the sea’. Who would have told them that, later on, they would share scenes as two superheroes? During his visit, Chris Hemsworth highlighted the sacrifices they have to make to get fully into the role they have to play. They take care of even the smallest detail!







Chris Pratt

Another Marvel superhero who has visited Pablo Motos on several occasions has been Chris Pratt. The actor, who plays the charismatic Peter Quill from ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, has attended ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ on several occasions to present several of his films. Even in one of his visits, the actor has revealed who he is “deeply in love with.” Did you know?







Superheroes… but also villains

But not only superheroes have gone to ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’… also some villains! The most impressive of all is Josh Brolin, an actor who played the Titan Thanos in the Marvel movies. Although the actor was accompanied by another superhero like Ryan Reynolds, who has played Green Lantern and Deadpool. Was it to prevent Brolin from snapping his fingers? The actors, among other things, revealed what they were doing before dedicating themselves to acting. Would you have imagined it?







Another villain who has made an appearance in ‘El Hormiguero 3.0’ has been Daniel Brühl, the actor of Spanish and German origin who plays Zemo in ‘Captain America’. Despite playing a rather Machiavellian character, Brühl showed the most personal side of him in a very funny interview, in which he confessed to having a bar in Berlin that he is very proud of. Did you imagine this side of him?