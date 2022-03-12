Smart responses arrive on WhatsApp, see what they are

With the Gboard update, WhatsApp will be able to count on intelligent answers. | Photo: Getty Images.

Write and send messages via WhatsApp now it will be easier thanks to thes new “smart quick replies” that Gboard, Google’s keyboard, implemented in its last update. Here we tell you everything you need to know.

These are the quick and intelligent responses of WhatsApp

As was the case with the “quick responses” that could be used from WhatsApp notificationsnow users will be able to make use of this resource but from the keyboard that is displayed in each chat, reported the specialized technology site Xataka Android.

In order to use them, it will be enough to open the keyboard of a conversation to reply to a messageand choose between “smart replies” options that will appear at the top of the keyboard, in the same way that it happens with the predictive textbut will now contain longer “phrases” or responses.

When selecting any of the smart answers, it will be automatically placed in the text box, so that the user only presses the submit button.

Depending on the site, answers are always based on the context of the conversationjust as it happens with the “quick responses” to notifications and predictive typing.

According to reports, “smart replies” are now available for some users and it is expected that in a short time all devices compatible with the component Android System Intelligence can access this benefit.