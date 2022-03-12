Sheamus warns WWE if he does not participate in WrestleMania

The WrestleMania 38 billboard continues to build steadily. The main fights of the event have already been confirmed, and new fights continue to be added that will be distributed between the two nights in which the PPV will be held. No one wants to miss out on the biggest event of the year, least of all a former world champion like Sheamus.



“The Celtic Warrior” has had a great career in WWE, winning a dozen championships since making his debut in the company.. In addition, the fighter does not bite his tongue when it comes to sharing his thoughts on WWE’s decisions, including the possibility of not participating in WrestleMania 38.

Less than four weeks before the celebration of the event, Sheamus currently has no opponent for the pay-per-view.. While being interviewed by the “Dallas Morning News”, the fighter declared that believes that WWE would make a big mistake if they finally do not include it on the WrestleMania card. Here we leave you with their statements in this regard:

“But yes, I want to be at WrestleMania, everyone wants it. If I’m not at WrestleMania it will be a big mistake on WWE’s part, do you know what I mean? Because I’ve been pushing myself, having great matches, one after another, during the pandemic and after (the pandemic). So, I’m in a new situation right now. But obviously I want to go there, face whoever – whether it’s New Day, whether it’s the Usos, we don’t really care – we just want to go out there and show people what we can do.”

Currently Sheamus and Ridge Holland are in full rivalry with The New Day. In the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown Big E and Kofi Kingston were attacked by Sheamus and Holland, who also destroyed their ATV vehicle. The story between both teams is expected to continue in the next episodes of the blue mark.

