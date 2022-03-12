Selena Gomez and other celebrities who have fallen in public

The stumble of the singer and actress Selena Gómez in the recent gala of the SAG Awards, surprised the followers. The famous fell to her knees and ended up barefoot on the red carpet, a moment that went viral on social networks.

Some celebrities have starred in embarrassing falls before the eyes of admirers and paparazzi who do not lose details of these incidents. We remember who has suffered these painful accidents in the most important events in the entertainment industry.

The famous went on stage to receive the statuette for her character in “Silver Linings Playbook” movie from 2013. The famous, then 22-year-old, ended up on the stairs after tripping over her floaty Dior dress. Both Bradley Cooper and Hugh Jackman ran to rescue her from her, while she showed gestures of embarrassment.

The attendees did not hesitate to stand up and applaud her, while she thanked the gesture. “Thank you very much. This is crazy. You are only standing because I fell and you feel bad, this was embarrassing, “exclaimed the famous.

Although it was all part of a joke that the famous wanted to play on the socialite Kim Kardashian and her then-husband, Kanye West, it is one of the most remembered falls on the red carpet. The comedian starred in the moment at the Times 100 edition gala in 2015, which was packed with celebrities.

The Queen of Pop suffered an unexpected accident during her presentation at the Brit Awards 2015. Shortly after she explained that it happened when she tripped over the cape of her Armani suit, which would be very tight precisely to prevent it from falling. “It was a horror show,” she famously said, promising never to wear capes on her show again, as she reported on ITV’s Jonathan Ross Show.

The interpreter of “Same old love” arrived on the red carpet of the SAG Awards 2022, with one of the most impressive looks of the night. The security guards had to help her after tripping over her Óscar de la Renta suit, at which time she fell to the floor and was left without one of her elegant heels. she the famous one she got up from the red carpet and left the place barefoot, just as she went on stage since she had no other pair of shoes.