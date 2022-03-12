Rumor: Ben Affleck’s Batman will no longer die in The Flash and will return in more films from the SnyderVerse?

It seems that every day something new comes out related to superhero movies and today is no exception. A new rumor suggests that something DC fans have been asking for for a long time will come true: Ben Affleck will return to play Batman in other Warner Bros. productions, or at least he will not die, according to what was said he was going to do. occur in the Scarlet Speedster adaptation. An insider assures that she has heard that this is what will happen later, but it must be remembered that it is information that must be taken with care because the study seems to be working and changing its plans.

Do not miss it: Batman: Robert Pattinson’s alternative costumes revealed that could appear in the film

While it’s true that fans, especially those who made Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% come true, they’ve done their best to make the company understand that it would be more appropriate to continue with the SnyderVerse rather than whatever it’s been doing that, it has to be said, can get out of hand for the amount of universes that the franchise seems to have today. The fact that their executives are apparently ignoring something that has so much potential is something that hasn’t sat well given the background it has with what happened in Justice League – 41%, many fear that The Flash is more than that.

This is when the situation gets more “interesting”, since Grace Randolph, from the YouTube channel called Beyond The Trailer, claims to have heard that in the most recent cut that has been projected from The Flash it could be seen that the Batman of Ben Affleck was still alive. Although it is obvious that the studio will never confirm the death of this version of the Dark Knight before the premiere of the film for obvious reasons, what started as a theory to get rid of this interpretation in the future ended up becoming one of those rumors. that the fans feel is going to come true.

It would be just one more of those that after many rumors come true, and this is something that occurs frequently in this medium and as you know, when there are things that sound a lot, in the end there must be something true. The most recent case? The appearance of three Spider-Man in one movie and the rumors of Spider-Man 4, so it would not be so crazy that they change their minds in the end and that Batfleck can return.

We recommend you: Batman Returns criticized for being too violent for children

Crazy fans of the #Snyderverse, how they manage to stay alive is amazing. Now I hear that #Batfleck does NOT die in #TheFlash after all. At least not the most recent cut. June 2023, and a Discovery merger, it’s a long way, indeed… we’ll see what happens

you crazy #snyderverse fans, how you manage to stay alive is incredible 🔥 I now hear #Batfleck does NOT die in #TheFlash after all 🤯 At least not the most recent cut. June 2023 – and a Discovery merger – is a long long path indeed… we’ll see what happens #DC #DCEU pic.twitter.com/xaofVoVxmE — Grace Randolph (@GraceRandolph) March 11, 2022

It had been shared that the Batman of Ben Affleck will die in Flash, so this news is sure to be a hit for Batfleck fans. Several months ago it became known that the actor would not be returning for more appearances in the role after Flash, and it was later said that the studio was expanding her scenes specifically so they could give her character a better send-off. It seems that back then those involved were working to make sure his death scene is as well done and as final as possible.

Now that the studio seems to have changed its mind, it’s possible that this is why the releases of several films with the exception of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, which was rather ahead of the schedule for DC adaptations. The apparent mess makes fans feel like the company has no idea what it’s doing, so one can only hope that including Ben Affleck in other projects at least do it in the best way.

Continue reading: Batman: what does the song “Something in the way”, by Nirvana, which appears in the film, mean?