Roles that left their mark on the actors who played them

In 2002, Australian Nicole Kidman brought writer Virginia Wolf to life on screen in “The Hours,” based on the 1999 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name. She won an Oscar for this performance the following year, but immersing herself in that role had a negative impact on his mental well-being, as he recently recounted. Sometimes getting into certain skins can come at a cost for actresses and actors.

Kidman told BBC Radio 4’s “This Cultural Life” in an interview that she was not in her own body while playing Woolf. “I don’t know if I ever thought about the danger. I think I was very into it,” he said. “I mean, she would put rocks in my pocket and put me in the river. Over and over again,” he recounted, alluding to the scene of Woolf’s suicide. “He probably didn’t consider the danger enough.”

“And I think at that moment I was in a remote place, depressed, not in my own body,” the Oscar-winning actress continued. “So the idea of ​​Virginia coming through me, I was more or less an empty vessel for it to come through.” According to ABC News, Australian public television, Kidman did not go into detail about why she was in the mood at the time. “Depression hits you at different times.”

In 2009, Kate Winslet received an Oscar for her portrayal of Hanna Schmidt, a guard at the Nazi concentration camp Auschwitz on trial for war crimes, in the 2008 film “The Reader,” based on Schmidt’s novel. Name. “We finished on July 12 and I left as a victim of a car accident who had somehow not been hurt on the outside, but I felt that I could not speak [sobre ello]”, he told the US edition of the Huffington Post in 2009.

“It was really overwhelming. I really went somewhere. I was in something like a trance. And I’m still taking it all in,” she commented. “I’m still absorbing the whole experience of having played Hannah. Really”.

NATALIA PORTMAN, ADRIEN BRODY….

To get into the skin of the dancer Nina Sayers in “Black Swan”, Natalie Portman prepared and trained for a year, according to various media. The actress herself told Total Film magazine that she adored director Aron Aronofski and that working with him had been a deeply rewarding experience. However, she recounted that she linked the tape with her next project, “Thor,” and that she perhaps should have spent time recovering between them. “She probably should have gone to rehab,” she commented.

“It was the first time I understood how a role can wrap you up so much that it could take you apart,” Portman told Entertainment Weekly in 2010. “There were some nights I thought I was literally going to die.” The effort paid off and Portman won an Oscar for his work on the film.

Lakeith Stanfield played FBI informant William O’Neil, who played a role in the police raid that killed Fred Hampton, president of one of the Black Panthers Party chapters, in the movie “Judas and the Black Messiah.” ”. “One thing that Dominique Fishback [compañera de reparto] mentioned to me is that your body doesn’t always differentiate between experience and your imagination,” Stanfield said in an interview with Level, “so sometimes your body thinks everything you’re going through is real.”

That feeling left a mark on him: “It’s no wonder I felt so stressed and had panic attacks,” he said. And he assured, followed by laughter, according to what the media wrote, that she had realized that before getting into something like that again it would be good to have a therapist.

“It took me more than half a year after finishing the film for things to settle down again,” Adrien Brody told the BBC in 2003, about his work on “Le Pianist”, directed by Roman Polanski, required by the US for more than 40 years. years for raping a minor. To play Jewish pianist Wladyslaw Szpilman, a Holocaust survivor, he tried to emulate some of the hardships he had to go through and lost weight.

“There’s an emptiness that comes with going hungry that I hadn’t experienced,” he said. “He couldn’t have acted like this without knowing it. I have experienced loss, sadness in my life, but I did not know the despair that accompanies hunger. That coupled with other decisions she made to get into the character seemed to take its toll. “There were times when I was worried that I might not come out of it sane, because I didn’t realize how far it had taken me.”

