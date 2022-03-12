Rihanna credits her 2004 beauty pageant win to her military training

Rihanna is an iconic singer and beauty mogul who rose to fame when she was just a teenager. She cemented her superstar status with songs like “Umbrella” and “Shut Up and Drive,” quickly becoming the most popular pop star on the music scene.

Rihanna eventually expanded her brand to also include the successful Fenty Beauty line of cosmetics. These days, she’s doing better than ever, she recently announced that she’s expecting a baby with fellow singer A$AP Rocky. Rihanna has some very interesting credits to her name, including a beauty pageant win that she earned long before she became a big star.

Rihanna won a beauty pageant when she was only 15 years old

Born in Barbados in 1988, Rihanna was an outgoing personality from the start and never hesitated to accept a challenge. In 2004, when she was 15 years old, the young woman chose to participate in a local beauty pageant after being challenged to do so by her group of friends. Rihanna not only did extremely well in the beauty pageant, but she ended up taking top honors from her, receiving the title of Miss Combermere.

According to The Things, it wasn’t just Rihanna’s stunning looks that helped her win the contest, but also her undeniably outstanding singing voice, with the future pop superstar taking the title after performing Mariah’s song “Hero.” Tortoiseshell. Later, Rihanna would talk about the training she had received from her that helped her dominate the pageant.

What did Rihanna say about her beauty pageant win?

Rihanna | Samir Hussein/WireImage

In a 2007 interview with the Daily Mail, when Rihanna was just rising to fame, she recalled how, in her opinion, she was able to win the beauty pageant. Rihanna noted that she had joined the Barbados cadets to show how “tough” she was, training hard and reaching the rank of corporal. The singer revealed that she believes her military training helped her perform well in the pageant. “I laughed a little at these stupid contests,” she said Rihanna. “But my friends at school dared me to do it, and my military training was helpful in learning how to balance books on my head for the catwalk.”

Rihanna’s drill sergeant recalled training with the pop star

Rihanna’s time in the beauty pageant world was over, and just three years after winning the pageant, she was a star, known and loved around the world. However, her time in the military remains a subject of fascination for many fans. In 2009, young pop singer Shontelle, who grew up with Rihanna in Barbados, spoke to BBC News about her time as Rihanna’s drill sergeant. “We were both in cadets together, it wasn’t mandatory or anything. But imagine me and Rihanna in combat boots and uniforms crawling through the mud and stuff like that,” Shontelle said.

As for whether she had to “give orders” to Rihanna, the singer said, “That’s what drill sergeants do. We send the cadets, we make them do push-ups…especially when they arrive late at the parade plaza.” Though Shontelle hasn’t achieved the same level of chart success as her former military compatriot Rihanna, she still sings to this day. Most recently, Shontelle released the song “Remember Me” in March 2020. In her BBC interview, Shontelle didn’t mention if she’s still in contact with Rihanna, but it seems safe to say that both women remember their military training fondly. .

RELATED: Ex Rihanna and Shia LaBeouf expecting their first kids at the same time