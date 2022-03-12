Ranking of the most watched series on Amazon Prime this Friday, March 11 in the United States

For the tv lovers It has never been so easy to have access to a wide catalog of series with the emergence of streaming platforms, although there is an inconvenience: among such a variety of titles and genres, it is no longer easy to find the next production to watch.

However, thinking about these new challenges, Amazon Prime offers its subscribers a list of his most popular works in the United Statesso that it is easier to choose.

Different genres, all with exciting stories to spend many hours in front of the screen, these are the most popular productions to enjoy in a marathon or in your spare time.

1. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Manhattan, 1958. Miriam Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) is a woman whose life as a wife and mother takes an unexpected turn when she discovers an unknown talent for comedy. Midge will then trade her comfortable existence on the Upper West Side to do stand-up comedy. A series from the creator of “Gilmore Girls.”

two. jack reacher

Jack Reacher (Tom Cruise), a former military policeman who lives semi-hidden as a homeless man and who works on his own, decides to investigate the case of a sniper who has been accused of killing, by chance, five people in a shootout. When questioned, the sniper pleads not guilty and additionally demands the presence of Jack Reacher.

3. The Boys: Diabolico

Dive deep into THE BOYS universe with DIABOLICAL, an eight-episode anthology animated series. Each one of them squeezed from some of the most insane, confused and manic minds that are somehow still at work in the world of entertainment.

Four. The legend of Vox Machina

They’re a bunch of misfit brawlers turned mercenaries. Vox Machina is more interested in easy money and cheap beer than protecting the kingdom. But when he is threatened by something evil, this rambunctious panda realizes that no one else can restore justice. What started as just another payday is now the origin story of Exandria’s new heroes.

5. upload

In a future where humans can ‘upload’ to their preferred choice of the afterlife, Nathan meets his early death and is greeted by Nora in her version of heaven. The series follows the two as Nathan adjusts to life away from his loved ones and the spirited Nora struggles to stay afloat working her job in the afterlife.

6. the wheel of time

The lives of four young men are forever changed when a stranger arrives in their village claiming that one of them is the embodiment of an ancient prophecy and has the power to tip the balance between Light and Dark. They must decide whether to leave the fate of the world in the hands of the unknown (and themselves) before the Dark One escapes from his prison and the Last Battle begins.

7. Jack Ryan

When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a series of suspicious bank transfers, his search for answers takes him out of the safety of his desk and into a deadly game of cat and mouse across Europe and the Middle East. , where a terrorist is preparing a massive attack against the United States and its allies.

8. TheBoys

The series takes place in a world where superheroes represent the dark side of celebrity and fame. A group of vigilantes calling themselves “The Boys” decide to do everything they can to stop the superheroes who are harming society, regardless of the risks that this entails.

9. TheExpanse

Two hundred years in the future, in a fully colonized solar system, police detective Miller, born in the Asteroid Belt, is tasked with a mission to find a missing young woman named Julie Mao. Accompanying Miller on his mission is James Holden, formerly a first officer on an ice freighter who was involved in an incident caused by the tense relations between Earth, Mars and the Belt. Soon, both will discover that the missing woman is just the tip of the iceberg of a conspiracy of immense magnitude that will threaten the history and existence of Humanity. ‘The Expanse’ is a futuristic science fiction thriller, written by Mark Fergus and Hawk Ostby, based on the novel series of the same name. The project has been developed by the SyFy US chain in collaboration with Alcon Entertainment.

10. Invincible

Mark Grayson is a normal teenager, except for the fact that his father is the most powerful superhero on the planet. Shortly after his seventeenth birthday, Mark begins to develop his own powers and enters the guardianship of his father.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons.

The role of Amazon Prime in the age of streaming

Amazon Prime Videoalso known as Prime Video, is a streaming service that offers movies and series available in live broadcast that was created by the Amazon company in 2006.

It should be noted that the video service is available in more than 200 countries and territories through the Prime Video or Amazon Prime subscription, which also provide the user with the Twitch Prime service at no additional cost.

As advantages, Amazon offers free trial periods and a discount if the user is a student and has an institutional or educational email address.

Although Prime Video primarily offers original content from Amazon Studiosalso allows its users to enjoy purchased content, but its catalog is smaller than that of other major market competitors such as Netflix and Disney+.

Among some titles that can be enjoyed on the platform are Transparent, The Man in the High Castle, The Grand Tour; as well as the series Crisis in six scenes, starring Miley Cyrus; anime like Dororo; besides having series made by Fox and AMC, among them The Walking Dead, Prison Break, American Horror Story, Mad Men, Gleeamong others.

It should be noted that some of his original productions have received Oscar nominationshighlighting the film Sound of Metalwhich is awarded two statuettes for Best Editing and Best Sound.

According to the data provided by the company itself, the coronavirus pandemic benefited the streaming platform after its transmission hours increased by 70 percent in 2020. Today it has more than 200 million users.

KEEP READING:

More news