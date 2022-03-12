Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate
Today Saturday March 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9165 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.9435 units.
Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:
- Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9435 – Sell: $20.9435
- HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
- Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.42
- Bancomer: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.24
- Banorte: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $21.25
- Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
- IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
- Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
- Monex: Buy: $20.53 – Sell: $21.53
- Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.89
- Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
- Santander: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.58
- Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
- Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.50
As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,051.0 with a downward trend in real time.
We recommend you read: Price of the dollar today, Friday, the peso falls for the third week
referring to euroit is quoted at $22.82 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.
For more information about the Dollar, visit the News section of MiBolsillo.com daily.