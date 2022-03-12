Price of the dollar today Saturday, this is the exchange rate

Today Saturday March 12, 2022, the dollar quotes at $20.9165 pesos per unit, with a downward trend. According to Banxico’s latest report, the spot interbank dollar ended yesterday Friday at $20.9435 units.

Price of the dollar in Mexican banks:

  • Bank of Mexico: Buy $20.9435 – Sell: $20.9435
  • HSBC: Buy: $20.66 – Sell: $21.40
  • Banamex: Buy: $20.30 – Sell: $21.42
  • Bancomer: Buy: $20.34 – Sell: $21.24
  • Banorte: Purchase: $19.65 – Sale: $21.25
  • Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.00 – Sale: $22.00
  • IXE: Purchase: $19.85 – Sale: $21.25
  • Bajio Bank: Purchase: $20.20 – Sale: $21.50
  • Monex: Buy: $20.53 – Sell: $21.53
  • Azteca Bank: Purchase: $19.95 – Sale: $20.89
  • Inbursa: Purchase: $20.40 – Sale: $21.40
  • Santander: Buy: $20.03 – Sell: $21.58
  • Exchange: Buy: $20.81 – Sell: $21.84
  • Banregio: Purchase: $19.80 – Sale: $21.50

As for bitcoin, it is currently at $39,051.0 with a downward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $22.82 pesos, for $27.28 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

