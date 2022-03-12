Physiotherapy could improve the quality of life of patients with hemophilia

Pharmacological advances have improved the life expectancy of these patients.

The physical appearance of the injured arm is caused by hemophilia. Photo: Shutterstock.

The work, published in ‘Archives of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation’, is pioneering because it shows the value of Physiotherapy as a therapeutic option in improving the quality of life of those affected.

The researcher at the University of Oviedo Rubén Cuesta Barriuso highlights that this study addresses how manual therapy interventions can improve joint status, chronic pain, and quality of life in hemophilia patients. This pathology, considered a minority, mainly affects men; women are carriers of the disease.

The study carried out by Cuesta Barriuso, who in addition to being a researcher suffers from the disease, shows that a physiotherapy protocol expressly adapted to those affected by hemophilia who suffer from arthropathy of the elbow can reduce pain and improve joint health, which results in a benefit over quality of life.

Hemophilia, a rare, disabling disease characterized by joint bleeding. The pharmacological treatment of this pathology has been marked by the advances registered in the last decade, which have improved the life expectancy of these patients.

However, no study had assessed the efficacy of physiotherapy in improving the quality of life perceived by those affected. The University of Murcia and the San Antonio Catholic University of Murcia, in Spain, have participated in the new study, among other centres.

The researchers reached these conclusions after conducting a study with 69 patients who were divided into two groups: one that received the therapy and another control group. The mean age of the patients was slightly over 41 years. Most of those affected suffered type A hemophilia88% also had a severe phenotype of the disease and most of them also received treatment prophylactic with coagulation factors.

Patients with experimental group hemophilia received three 50-minute sessions with manual physiotherapy. Rubén Cuesta Barriuso emphasizes that the importance of this research, which he defines as pioneering, lies in the fact that “we have been able to demonstrate how physiotherapy can influence improvement of quality of lifethrough the chronic pain management and other invalidating variables”.

“Our profession aims at the comprehensive improvement of our patients, from musculoskeletal aspects to the development of activities of daily living and psychosocial aspects. This study goes in that direction, demonstrating what we observe in our patients in the clinical field “, Add.

In summary, the study has shown how manual therapy reduces pain and improves joint health in patients with hemophilic arthropathy.

