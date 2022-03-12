Pete Dunne receives a new name on WWE SmackDown

During the broadcast of the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Pete Dunne was introduced with a new name. In an interview in backstage, Ridge Holland and Sheamus They showed up with some mallets ready to finish off the members of New Day.

Sheamus revealed that they had brought something better than decks, a person they have known for a long time, but who will be known by another name from now on: Butch. At that moment, Pete Dunne made an appearance and the cameras focused on him to make way for the next fight of the night.

In a fairly eventful match, due to Big E’s neck injury after receiving a suplex at ringside from Ridge Holland, the bad guys got the win when Kofi Kingston climbed into the corner and was distracted by Butch, moment that Sheamus took advantage of to apply the Brogue Kick on the New Day member and take the victory by the count of three.

Despite the name change, WWE has not published Pete Dunne’s file on its official website. As with Gunther (WALTER), the change has been heavily criticized on social media. We will have to see what the creatives have in mind for Butch, although what seems clear is that he is already officially part of SmackDown.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WrestleMania and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.