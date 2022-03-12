Penélope Cruz: the Almodóvar Girl with a destiny marked by cinema

Penélope Cruz became the great Spanish actress of recent years. Her last work, Madres Paralelas, was a success-EUROPE SPAIN SOCIEDAD STUART C. WILSON



“Cinema has something magical, premonitory.” Penelope Cruz he knows it well. She said it a few months ago at the premiere of Parallel Mothersat the Venice Festival. What for many is the best performance of his career is also his seventh film with Pedro Almodóvarthe director who, as the most famous Ibero-American in Hollywood says –and the first Spanish woman to win an Oscar– changed his life forever thirty years ago. And in more ways than one.

It was actually a little earlier. It was 1989, she was 15 years old and she had to lie her age to enter the cinema in Alcobendas, the town 13 kilometers from Madrid where she was born – on April 28, 1974 – and grew up to change the prejudice that “being an actress was not an overly realistic dream”, as he would recount much later on stage at the Kodak Theater in Los Angeles upon receiving the Academy Award for Vicky Cristina Barcelona (2008). On the billboard was Tie Me Up, and seeing that world of colors and women with character, she understood for the first time that her dream was possible: She not only wanted to be an actress, she wanted to be Victoria Abril.

Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit in a scene from Madres Paralelas, where she stands out with her work

And yes, it is true that all the women of her generation wanted the same thing, as in the song, but the difference is that Penelope –which is called that because his father, Eduardo, was a fan of Joan Manuel Serrat– She was an Almodóvar girl by birth. That feminine explosion that moved her from the poster in the cinema of who would soon become her friend and the genius that propelled her star, was the most familiar thing in the universe to her.

She had grown up among the mirrors, hair dryers and scissors of her mother’s hairdressing salon, Encarna, which also bore her name: Penelope Hall. And while she pretended to be doing her homework or amusing herself washing heads or giving clients haircuts – a hobby she still practices with her friends, like Salma Hayek (despite a recent short circuit), and with herself – she watched intently. to each of them. “His behavior captivated me,” he told Vanity Fair in 2009. That place was like a psychologist for them, they shared all their secrets” . Without knowing it, she was already rehearsing to be the muse of the director who best understands women.

The debut of Penélope Cruz as the protagonist of the video for La Fuerza del Destino, by Mecano



The Cruzes managed with “just enough” to support their three children: in addition to Penelope, the also actress Mónica, and the singer and composer Eduardo (in a couple with the Argentine Eva de Dominici). But that didn’t stop Pe to train with the best teachers to pursue her dream: when the dance teacher at the Alcobendas school discovered that she not only danced, but also performed with enormous talent, he recommended Encarna to enroll her in the National Conservatory. There she took classical ballet classes for nine years, to which she added three of Spanish ballet, jazz and interpretation.

She was 14 when she started appearing at castings and they didn’t take long to choose her. First for a video clip of the pop band of the moment, Mecano. The theme, also premonitory, was The force of Destiny, and was selected to star in it among 200 girls. In the filming she met the one who would be su first important boyfriend, one of the members of the group, Nacho Cano, with whom he was between 1991 and 1996.

Penelope with Pedro Almodóvar. Her dream was always to film with him, and the director made her her muse (REUTERS / Jean-Paul Pelissier)

After that, he made some appearances on television, and acted in The Greek Labyrinth (1991), by Rafael Alcazar. But her revelation on the big screen was at the hands of Bigas Luna, who chose her as Silvia in Jamón, Jamón (1992). Her fictional lover was none other than Javier Bardem, whom she was going to marry many years later. In that movie they saw each other for the first time; the cinema began to anticipate her life in magical ways.

And then, at the age of 18, he received the call that changed his story forever. Almodóvar summoned her to her Madrid office just to meet her. She arrived nervous, an hour before, “and she didn’t know whether to run away.” He told her that he was preparing Kika (1993) and that he didn’t have a role for her, but he made her a promise: “You are very small, but I will call you another time”. And he complied.

She had already become known in Spain for Belle Epoque, by Fernando Trueba, which won the Oscar in 1993, and for Love seriously harms health (1996), when Almodóvar called her back. In 1997 Carne Trémula would be released, where Penelope had a secondary but memorable role. and, again, foreboding in more ways than one. As in Parallel Mothers, in the first minutes of the film, Cruz gave birth on camera, although not in a hospital, but in a bus and assisted by who would eventually become her mother-in-law, Pilar Bardem. “My story with Pedro begins giving birth on a bus –said Penélope at the last Venice Film Festival–, and with Pilar Bardem, it is impressive. It was like a foretaste of the life that awaited us together: my mother-in-law, one of the grandmothers of my children…” .

Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz in Jamón, Jamón. The film almost distances her from acting, but years later the protagonists are a couple

Bardem’s mother was the matriarch of a family of actors who died last year, shortly before the release of Almodóvar’s film. Penelope adored her so much that, despite her usual secretiveness about her privacy, He dedicated an emotional post to him on his Instagram along with a frame from that sequence of Carne Trémula. “Dear Pilar! I look at this photo and wonder what our reaction would have been if someone had told us at that moment that fate had wonderful plans to unite us beyond the cinema. That birth with Pedro was also a rehearsal for life itself. Or maybe we both already knew about it? ”, She wrote then.

Open your eyes, by Alejandro Amenábar, and also from 1997, was an absolute box office success and finished consecrating it. She then shot Todo sobre mi madre (1999) and her creative duet with Almodóvar became a cry heard by the whole world. She and Antonio Banderas opened the envelope that confirmed him as the winner of the Oscar for Best Foreign Film. And that “Peeeedroooo” of Penelope went down in history.

Penelope Cruz and Tom Cruise during “The Last Samurai” – Los Angeles Premiere at Mann’s Village Theater in Westwood, California, United States. (Photo by Chris Polk/FilmMagic)

It was 2000 and a romance with the American public was beginning: that year he acted in Las Mujeres Arriba; the next, in Blow, All the pretty horses, and Vanilla Sky, the remake of Abre los ojos. On that shoot he met Tom Cruise, who was still married to Nicole Kidman. They made their courtship official six months after his divorce. They said that the affair had started after the film, when he invited her to his birthday: “I never fall in love when I’m filming. I’ll do it later”, she would say in 2008. But she was already talking about Bardem, with whom she met again on the set of Vicky Cristina Barcelona, ​​the Woody Allen film for which she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

The relationship with Cruise only lasted two years, but she always had kind words with the actor and his family, and even came to defend Scientology, the cult of which Cruise is almost a messiah. Then came an even shorter courtship with Matthew McConaughey, whom she met while filming Sahara (2005), just a year before the success of Volver, her next collaboration with Almodóvar, which earned her the award for best female performance at the Cannes Film Festival and it also made her the first Spanish woman to be nominated for an Oscar as best leading actress.

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem have two children: Leo (10) and Luna (8) (GROSBY)

The reunion with Bardem, after the laurels of Hollywood, would be that of great love. He was her friend, her partner from the beginning, her first fiction lover, the son of the woman who held her while she gave birth to one of the defining moments of her career, the actor she admired and loved, the one who had grown up with her a lot. beyond Spain; and soon he would also be the father of her children, Leo (10) and Luna (8).

They got married in 2010 on Johnny Depp’s private island in the Bahamas. Bardem had shot the Pirates of the Caribbean saga with him, and Penelope, Blow, and their friendship is such that the Spaniard was one of the defense witnesses in the trial against Tim Burton’s favorite actor. Their life as a couple and as parents is based on the absolute reservation of their privacy, but above all, that of their children. Also in sharing time with the family: since the boys were born, they never accept projects at the same time, with the exception of Everybody Knowswhich they co-starred in 2018.

They also care that Leo and Luna grow up with their feet on the ground. “I have grown up with two parents who have had to fight a lot to get us ahead. They are the values ​​that I have nurtured, she said recently on a Spanish television program. How was I going to imagine the things that were going to happen to me at a professional level and at other levels. Many dreams that have come true… It’s a great lottery”. And it is that somewhere in her essence, the Almodóvar girl par excellence is still the girl from Alcobendas.

