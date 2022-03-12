Paul Stanley (Kiss) charges Kim Kardashian: “It’s an insult to millions of women”





In the world of celebrities we always have characters with little or no artistic merit who sometimes behave as if they were absolute geniuses in any subject and even allow themselves the luxury of giving lessons to others as if they were really a beacon that guides our existence.

This is the case of the famous businesswoman and model kim kardashianwho in the past has already met with criticism from the American rocker Jon Bon Jovi, who accused her of having risen to fame thanks to pornography. Another star that has joined the censorship towards this celebrity character has been Paul Stanleyvocalist and guitarist of Kiss.

The controversy comes as a result of a video that went viral kardashian and his famous family recorded for Variety in which there were some peculiar guidelines to succeed in life. This was what the popular mannequin said: “I have the best business advice for women. Get your fucking ass up and get to work. It seems that nowadays nobody wants to work.

It continued further with these words:You have to surround yourself with people who want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you only get one life. No toxic work environments, show up and get the job done.”

The irony here would be funny if it wasn’t such an insult to millions of women who struggle to achieve and put food on the table while battling a system of inequality and inequities. Kim, You were born rich. Embrace it with grace by not being blind. https://t.co/08OJSYLLOR — Paul Stanley (@PaulStanleyLive) March 11, 2022

With these statements, it was not unreasonable to imagine that they would find the replica in Paul Stanleywho shared an article about it along with this message on their social networks: “The irony would be funny if it weren’t an insult to the millions of women who struggle to bring food home while battling an unequal system full of inequalities. Kim, you were born rich. Take it on gracefully and don’t put on a blindfold.”

Aside from controversy, Kiss has confirmed its presence in Spain within the tour ‘End of the Road’ the July 2nd on Barcelona Rock Festival and on July 3 at the WiZink Center in Madrid.

