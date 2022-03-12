One-hit movie actors: who are they? – Cinema and TV – Culture

Is there anyone who hears the name ‘Jack Sparrow’ mentioned and doesn’t immediately think of Johnny Depp? Or that when talking about the mad hatter he doesn’t think of Johnny Depp? Even think of ‘Scissorhands’ and not think of Johnny Depp?It’s clear that Depp has created quite a few iconic characters in his career.

The truth is that without the actors there could be no big productions on the big screen. Some use questionable methods to prepare, like Jared Leto, who used the technique known as method acting for his Joker in ‘The Suicide Squad’. However, not all performers have been able to develop a great diversity of characters.

Many artists, either because they came to the industry very young or because they made a single character that was too characteristic, they have not been able to replicate the success of the great characters that brought them to fame.

These artists managed to be recognized throughout the world, but many did not achieve it with their names, but with those of those characters that captivated millions in movie theaters and, now with streaming platforms, from the comfort of their televisions. and computers.

Here are some of them.

Danny Lloyd

During filming, the actor did not know that he would be in a horror movie. Photo: Warner Bros. Pictures

The little boy played ‘Danny Torrance’, son of the character that Jack Nicholson brought to life in ‘The Shining’.

According to ‘IMDb’, Lloyd was selected for this character because, despite his young age, he had the ability to focus for long periods on the same task.

Stanley Kubrick’s film is a classic of horror cinema. Based on the book of the same name by the American Stephen King, who has been dubbed the master of terror, the film has iconic scenes that have become memes and, of course, also objects of study in the cinema: his shots with the character in the center and symmetrical frames, the blows of ‘Jack Torrance’ against the bathroom door and even the look of horror on the face of actress and model Shelley Duvall are some of the most important.

Today, Danny Lloyd is a teacher after trying during his adolescence to get another character that could take his career further.

Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin rose to fame with the 1990 film My Poor Little Angel. Photo: 20th Century Fox – Connie Aramaki / EFE

He became famous with the occurrences of ‘My poor little angel’, inventing traps with the sophistication of an engineer.

Macaulay Culkin was an actor from a very young age. He was also in the movie ‘Ricky Ricón’ about the lonely son of millionaires, but definitely the high point of his career was when he had a small role in the music video for the song ‘Bad’, by Michael Jackson.

After the divorce of his parents he fell into depression and in 2004 he was arrested for possession of marijuana in Oklahoma, according to the web portal ‘IMDb’.

Now, he stays away from the tabloids and is the father of a girl with the former actress of ‘Disney’ Brenda Song.

Jake Lloyd

The young actor played Anakin Skywalker as a child in ‘Star Wars’. Photo: Walt Disney Studios / Private archive

This almost unknown actor played ‘Anakin Skywalker’ in ‘The Phantom Menace’. The film received harsh criticism among fans of the ‘Star Wars’ saga, especially for how inexpressive the young Anakin was.

At the time, even Mark Hamill, who played ‘Luke Skywalker’, defended him: “I know what it’s like to have a bad script.”

At 19, he was diagnosed with schizophrenia and was once arrested for reckless driving in 2015.

The actor also played Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son in ‘The Promised Gift,’ but retired from the industry in 2001.

Mark Hamill

“Those who were kids in the ’70s tell me they met their dates in line at ‘Star Wars,’ and they show me their kids,” says Hamill. Photo: Kento Nara – Geisler-Photopress / AFP

Several of the actors who passed through the cameras that brought ‘Star Wars’ to the world and to theaters did not go on to have successful careers. The case of Hamill, who gave life to the young ‘Luke Skywalker’, is a confusing one.

Although he did not appear on screen again, he has provided the voice for characters such as ‘Joker’ in ‘Batman: The Animated Series’, from 1992.

In addition, he gave the voice to the Lord of Fire: Ozai, the feared villain of the Nickelodeon series ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’. Though he’s not on screen, Hamill attends conventions where ‘Star Wars’ fans gather.

“Sometimes fans come up to me and tell me they met their partner in line to see ‘Star Wars,'” Hamill said, according to ‘IMDb’.

jack gleeson

Joffery Baratheon represented the worst of power in ‘Game of Thrones’. He was played by Jack Gleeson.

This talented young man immortalized ‘King Joffrey’, from the acclaimed ‘HBO’ series ‘Game of Thrones’.

The story, based on the fantasy series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” by author George RR Martin, was a resounding success and one of the most watched series of the decade. But with its success came criticism.

On meme pages like ‘9Gag’ there was a barrage of posts that made fun, week by week, of what happened in the episodes of the series. One of his most hated characters for his cruelty and tyranny was undoubtedly ‘King Joffrey’.

One of the most popular memes recalled that the actor Jack Gleeson had appeared in the Christopher Nolan movie: ‘The Dark Knight’. There ‘Batman’ saves his life, so the viewers regretted that he had not let the little boy die.

Unfortunately, Jack Gleeson also received death threats and made the decision to permanently retire from acting.

Lacey Chabert

Rachel Wieners also made the phrase ‘So fetch’ famous. She though she never hit. Photo: Screenshot of the Paramount Pictures movie

“On Wednesdays we wear pink” is one of the most popular phrases from ‘Mean Girls’, a film produced by comedian Tina Fey. This film has achieved a cult following, and some of its fans wear pink every December 3 due to another famous phrase from the film.

Lacey Chabert played the malicious ‘Gretchen Wieners’, one of the mean girls who accompanied ‘Regina George’ at every turn. After her performance in this film, however, not much has been heard from Chabert.

As in the case of Mark Hamill, Chabert is not that he has stopped acting, but that he also did it off camera.

She lent her voice for the role of ‘Eliza Thornberry’ in the series that followed the eccentric family ‘The Thornberrys’. Not since the 2000s has she had a role as iconic as gossip ‘Gretchen,’ and the last productions she’s had starring roles in are Christmas romances like ‘Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe.’

Elijah Wood

Elijah Wood has participated in multiple productions for television and cinema. He has also voiced him for video game characters. However, his role as Frodo Bolson is the most remembered.

Before the resounding success of ‘Harry Potter’, thinking about fantasy meant thinking about the ‘Lord of the Rings’ series of books and movies. What started as a trilogy, later had more creations, both from the author JRR Tolkien and from the movies.

Elijah Wood played ‘Frodo Baggins’, the hobbit who led the ‘one ring’ to Mordor with a group of magical creatures and humans.

Although he had a leading role in the movie about English hooligans ‘Green Street Hooligans’, and also in the series ‘Wilfred’ in which he talks to a dog -or something like that because he is a man dressed as a dog-, Elijah Wood has forever etched in the memory of fans as the sweet and persistent ‘Frodo’.

