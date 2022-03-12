National Lottery Results: Superior Draw 2717, WINNING number today March 11, 2022

East Friday March 11, the National Lottery edited on Top Draw 2717, whose ticket commemorates the Xochitécatl archaeological zone, located in the municipality of Nativitas, in the south of Tlaxcala.

In this way, the piece of Top Draw 2717 of the National lottery shows the archaeological figurine “Woman giving birth”, which is part of a set of monuments that has a singular importance for constituting one of the pre-Hispanic settlements in the valley of Tlaxcala-Puebla.

Did you buy one or several tickets with this image?

Winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2717 of the National Lottery



Number of the Grand Prize, of 17 million pesos: 12922

Number of the second prize, of 1.44 million pesos: 30334

Complete list of winning numbers of the Superior Draw 2717 of March 11, 2022

It is worth mentioning, the winning numbers of the Top Draw 2717 were announced through a live broadcast on the YouTube channel of the National lottery.

