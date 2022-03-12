movies and series that talk about self love

With small changes like having positive thoughts we can achieve great things in ourself. How do you know if you have self love? People who enjoy it are independent, respectful, friendly and lovingin addition to always seeking to grow and give the best of themselves.

Therefore, in Life and Style we recommend some Netflix movies and series that talk about what is so important to have: self-love.

The Perks of Being Invisible (Movie)



This film, adapted from the book of the same name by Stephen Chbosky, tells the story of Charlie, a shy freshman struggling with depression.the death of his best friend and love, however he meets Sam and Patrick, who will teach him what friendship means.

Emily in Paris (Series)



Lily Collins brings to life Emily, who He left part of his life in Chicago to have a dream job in Pariswhere she discovers herself and must maintain a balance between her career, friendships and love.

To All The Boys: Forever (Movie)



In his final year of high school, Lara and Peter experience a phase of romance while choosing which university to go to. and their plans for the future, although they have the desire to be together. What will happen?

Eat Pray Love (Movie)



After their divorce, Liz (played by Julia Roberts) decides to rebuild her life, so he embarks on a journey around the world in search of good food, spirituality and true love. Although it seems that life puts us to the test, it is important to keep our feet on the ground.

Most beautiful thing (series)



It was 1959 in Rio de Janeiro. María Luiza traveled to meet her husband, but he disappeared with the money and another woman. New plan? Meet new friends, new rhythms and a new version of herself, with the courage to fulfill her dream of opening a bossa nova club.