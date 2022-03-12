Megan Fox is officially divorced from Brian Austin Green

According to the American media TMZ, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green are officially ex-husbands, because a judge signed their final divorce agreement. Although this information was released recently, this happened on February 8. With this, the former couple, who had been separated for quite some time, officially ended their marriage. For this reason, Megan stopped being called Green and went back to being Fox.

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green in 2013. / Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images. (Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

As for legal custody of the three children they had in their time together, Bodhi, Journey and Noah will be able to spend time with both of their parents. This is because the judge awarded the ex-spouses joint custody of the minors. Related to their physical and patrimonial assets, sources close to Fox and Green told TMZ that the couple had a prenuptial agreement, therefore, everything they acquired during their marriage will be divided equally.

Each has found a new partner

For context, Megan and Brian were married in 2010 on a beach in Maui and during their marriage they had three children named: Bodhi Ransom, Journey River, Noah Shannon. However, in 2015 the actress began divorce proceedings and it was until 2020 when her case was requested again. For her part, Megan got engaged to singer Machine Gun Kelly in January of this year.

Along the same lines, Megan and Machine Gun Kelly are said to have met for the first time in 2020 on the set of the movie “Midnight in the Switchgrass”, a film in which they both acted. About Brian Austin Green, he has just announced through his social networks that he will be a father again, but now he will have a son with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.