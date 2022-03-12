Medicine schools are positioned after the 2022 academic forum in Tamaulipas

For the first time a media Unites four universities in the southern area of ​​Tamaulipas, MILLENNIUM headlines this friday first forum 2022 academic-medical.

The event that was held in the facilities of the Metropolitan Cultural Space (METRO), brings together 200 students, rectors, and directors of Medicine faculties.

Raul Villarreal Zamora, director of the publishing house that makes up MILENIO and Multimedios He thanked the attendance, and urged to take advantage of the presentations that will serve as growth tools for his future professional life.

“Thanks academics, doctors and students, and the general publicit is an honor to welcome you to this first forum 2022, academic-medical; today we had to strengthen the medical and academic area to continue with the very important reference that the zone of Tampico, Altamira, Madero and the Huasteca“, said.

He pointed out that the region that includes Tampico, Madero, Altamira and the Huastecais a pole for training professionals, as in the case of the ophthalmologist-retinologist, Ana Alzaga Fernández, from Cornell University, in New York, graduated from the UAT.

Via Zoom, he addressed those present in which he highlighted five important objectives that a student must take into account for a specialty after finishing the medical career.

One of these points is to dream big, followed by giving 200%, formulating a plan, flexible to changes, and adaptable.

“It is essential to keep in mind a detailed plan and that it is composed of small short-term goals; be committed to this plan work and studiesI believe that it is basic to be flexible and direct to changes, that is, to be adaptable to what life presents us and reevaluate our plan, because there will be a way to achieve it, especially if the ultimate goal is service to others. “, said.

There were various opportunities that led her to opt for Ophthalmologybut stated that being a foreigner involved a greater challenge, based on discipline, and reinforce learningleaving behind the parties or social lifebut when the goal is reached, it exposes that doctors can have a family, and take care of it.

He indicated that initially his desire after graduating was the Internal Medicine and subsequently be a endocrinologisthowever, is passionate career took her to the Ophthalmologyand currently, has participated in cataract surgery, cornea transplant, as well as ocular surface.

Before this presentation, the public listened to the message of the President of the National Academy of Medicine in Mexico, José Halabe Cheremwhich recognized the interest of MILLENNIUM for supporting events of this magnitude.

“It is very important the union in relation fundamentally in what the update implies in the medicine And unfortunately, the pandemic that we have experienced in the last two years left the positivity of being able to connect remotely, and the initiative to bring together four universities in Tamaulipasmakes it possible for us to do things better together”, he stressed.

MILLENNIUM Group Tamaulipas plans to make a second medicine forumafter the success of the first call that brought together four southern universities, and 200 students.

Raúl Villarreal Zamora, director of MILENIO-Multimediaassured that this may be possible in the months of October or November, due to the great response of the first forum headed by this publishing company.

“This forum brings us a good taste in our mouths, and we hope to promote a second one, perhaps at the end of the year; the rectors, directors and students are all very interested. Hopefully we can bring more students, because right now seats were used, one yes, and another not, so we hope that in October, or November, we will have the total influx of the auditorium, but we will continue with the forums and in partnership with them,” he said.

The interviewee stated that this type of event strengthen the regionespecially to the students, who after graduating from these study houses stand out in other countries.

For what he said it was necessary to recognize the standards of education that the universities have.

“This forum demonstrated the strength that the region has when it comes to medical schoolsI think it is an area where they converge four universities that with the quality they have and the standards they bring, we should be on the map as the best area to study Medicine“, he stated.

It is in this context that he highlighted a recognition to the doctorswho also suffered in the interim, and others came out ahead.

“With the pandemic some left us and those who fought in the middle of this battle, all the medical areas, nurses, stretcher bearers, those involved with hospitalsand that somehow it is getting ahead,” he reiterated.

Similarly, the ambassador of the Cheers, Dr. Karla Garciapointed out that all efforts are made for the Educationimprove society, and that the ties that the universities have shown will allow the completion of many projects.

“MILLENNIUM and Multimedia have shown interest in Health And what is most important, what this pandemic has made us see is that accumulation of efforts that bring together companies and schools, which is an example,” he urged.

This forum made it possible to have present directors from public and private hospitals as well as businesses dedicated to the Medicine.

