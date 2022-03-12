Max Verstappen’s criticism of the Mercedes car: “It’s pretty ugly, isn’t it?”

The battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has begun in Formula 1, a week before the first race of the season, after Mercedes surprised in the Bahrain tests with the new design of his car, which has sparked debate about its legality.

Lewis Hamilton and George Russell will have a couple of bullets as cars, after the German team will leave its single-seaters practically without pontoonswhich is a structure on the sides, which causes the Mercedes W13 to have better aerodynamic performance.

All equipment has large pontoons, which are born on the sides of the pilot’s seat (to protect it in the event of a crash) and extend to the rear spoiler, which conditions its operation. The regulation allows pontoons to be short, but Mercedes left their cars with next to nothing, apart from fitting gills.

Verstappen criticizes Mercedes car

In this regard, Max Verstappen reacted sarcastically and threw the first stone of the battle. “I don’t know if the W13 is legal, but it’s pretty ugly right? It doesn’t look good, even the color.” said the Dutchman.

Chris Horner warned that the 2022 Formula 1 season would be a battle between engineers and for now he is very right and at Red Bull they are working on the latest changes to the car while waiting for the FIA ​​to determine if changes to the cars will be necessary of Mercedes.

“I am not worried. We can only focus on ourselves. I said this many times last year and we have to do it again this year, even if the cars look a bit different. There are many unknown things we need to learn about“, has added the Dutch.