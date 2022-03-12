Marvel has bad news with Thor: Love and Thunder

The latest news from Marvel Studios about Thor: Love and Thunder is not at all positive. We update the status of the film here.

It is expected that the Marvel Cinematic Universe premiere new and epic adventures this year. He will do it both with television series in Disney+ like with movies in theaters. Among those adventures is Thor: Love and Thunder. Forecasts ensure that it will be released next July, but surprisingly we do not have a first official trailer. There are also no updates or trailers related to this production. Now, according to The Wrap, it has been revealed that the Taika Waititi will return to filming to add a series of additional sequences over the next few weeks. I mean, reshoots. Bad news for a movie that doesn’t even get an official first look.

This information aligns with recent comments from the director and co-writer of Thor: Love and Thunder. Taika Waititi teased Variety earlier in the week that the Marvel Studios movie wasn’t even close to being finished. It also seems to be a bit up to date with other releases of La MCU Phase 4What Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. the tape of sam raimi it also underwent several weeks of reshoots late last year. «We released the movie in July, so… We will probably do the reshoots at the end of Junethe filmmaker joked. «Maybe a day before the theatrical release, as we always do«.

The craziest project of Taika Waititi and the UCM!

Taika Waititi not only returns to direct Thor: Love and Thunderalso co-wrote the script for the new Marvel Studios movie with Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. The film obviously stars Chris Hemsworthalthough the big surprise will be the Goddess of Thunder by Natalie Portman. accompanied them Tessa Thompson, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Jeff Goldblum and Vin Diesel. Waititi has described Thor: Love and Thunder as the craziest project he has done so far. And that’s saying a lot at Marvel Studios!