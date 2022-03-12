Mark Wahlberg Unsuccessfully Launched A Sequel To ‘The Departed’ Starring 2 Iconic Actors

The dead people is one of Mark Wahlberg’s most important films to date. And in anticipation of a second film, the actor pitched a Warner Bros. sequel with Brad Pitt and Robert DeNiro in mind.

‘The Departed’ was a critical and commercial success

Martin Scorsese is known for making Academy Award-winning movies. But in 2006, The dead people It earned him his first Oscar for Best Director.

Set in Boston, the crime thriller tells the story of a cop who goes undercover in a) one of the city’s most dangerous crime syndicates. It is loosely based on the real-life stories of mobster Whitey Bulgur, corrupt federal agent John Connolly, and the Boston Winter Hill Gang.

The star-studded cast of The dead people includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Martin Sheen, Vera Farmiga, Alec Baldwin and Ray Winston. The film garnered dozens of accolades, including four Academy Awards (Best Picture, Best Director, Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Film Editing) and the Golden Globe for Best Director for Scorsese.

Mark Wahlberg released a sequel to ‘The Departed’

The dead people writer William Monahan had ideas for a follow-up film. But the vision of him was never made.

So, hoping to revive the project, Wahlberg joined Monohan in talks with the studio and revealed some of his own ideas for a sequel. But things did not go as he expected.

“I went to a meeting with Bill Monahan at Warner Brothers to present the sequel to The dead peopleWahlberg told KFC Radio. “And let’s just say the launch didn’t go very well. He didn’t really have anything developed, but he’s the kind of person you just trust to go and write something.”

Wahlberg suggested that his speech would have made a “pretty good” movie. And he pointed out that he had actors like Robert DeNiro and Brad Pitt in mind.

Martin Scorsese refused to do a sequel

In a 2016 interview with Collider, The dead people Producer Roy Lee revealed that Monahan had come up with an idea for a sequel that would revive characters who died in the original. But at the time, Scorsese wasn’t interested in doing it.

“[Monahan] he came up with an amazing idea to make it work,” Lee said. “But it would be very expensive and Scorsese didn’t want to do a sequel.”

The dead people is a loose adaptation of the Hong Kong action thriller hellish affairs. Noting how well some movie-to-TV spinoffs have done, Lee revealed that studio executives discussed developing a TV spinoff of The dead people.

“The dead people As a concept it’s amazing,” Lee suggested. That’s what drew me to the story, the two moles working on both sides of the law, and translating that idea into other settings with new characters, like how Fargo It’s taken the feel of the Coen Brothers movie.”

We were discussing making Infernal Affairs a television series. A different town, so it’s nothing like The dead peoplebut essentially The dead people Like a TV series.”