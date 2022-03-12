By all accounts, Mark Wahlberg The fighter it was a successful movie. It more than made its money back at the box office and earned Christian Bale his first Oscar win. However, Wahlberg shared that he actually lost more money starring in the critically acclaimed film than he had earned.

Why the professional boxers Mark Wahlberg faced in ‘The Fighter’ couldn’t get out of bed the next day

Mark Wahlberg | David M. Benett/Getty Images

As some may know, The fighter is a biographical film that follows the life of boxing legend Micky Ward, who was portrayed by Wahlberg. For Wahlberg, who also serves as the film’s producer, the film was years in the making.

“Everyone was into it, and it all starts with Mark, who has wanted to do this, it’s been his passion project for years,” Bale said according to ABC Chicago. “Five years the guy has been training in the ring. He sounds crazy, but he pulled it off.”

In an interview with Yahoo, Wahlberg explained that he wanted to shoot the film’s three main fights in the first three days of production. Initially, this was met with some pushback.

“everyone thought [that] it was impossible,” he said. “But [I had] years of training and preparation, and I’ve basically convinced everyone that the way to do it is to just film it like they film any fight on HBO.”

Eventually the transformers star acquired the necessary equipment. But when it came time to film the fights, he discovered that he had better conditions for the job than some professionals.

“Every fight 12 hours a day and luckily he was in the condition he was in because even the professional fighters we had weren’t used to that. If you have a 12-round fight with a minute between rounds, that’s not a lot of time. And you have eight weeks, 12 weeks of boot camp, but you’re not doing it for 12 hours a day. And the next day they couldn’t get out of bed,” he explained.

Mark Wahlberg lost $500,000 starring in ‘The Fighter’

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/VVUIVpVFAFM?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

starring The fighter it was expensive for Wahlberg. So much so that he ended up spending more than he earned. Wahlberg wanted the film to stand out from other boxing movies. Doing that required a level of authenticity that other movies like this might not have had.

“There are many, many boxing movies, and I love most of them. But I knew that what would set us apart would be if the fights felt more real and I looked more like a boxer than anyone else who has done it in the past,” he told Sports Illustrated (via Contact Music).

But to achieve this authenticity requires a large amount of funds.

“I spent more money paying my trainers and having them ride with me than they paid me, by half a million dollars,” he said.

It seems reasonable why Wahlberg didn’t seem too upset about losing so much money. Apart from The fighter being a bona fide hit, the actor is currently worth $300 million. The money he lost could hardly have affected the megastar’s overall net worth.

Mark Wahlberg didn’t expect the movie to be as big as it was

▶» src=»https://www.youtube.com/embed/iCp3nEO3ttU?feature=oembed» frameborder=»0″ allow=»accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Wahlberg had no idea that the film would reach the level of success that it did. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Wahlberg commented on how pleasantly surprised he was with the film’s performance.

“It was a miracle that we got to make the movie, and it was a miracle that it didn’t go straight to DVD. I thought about that on the way home. [from the Oscars]. It was a good feeling, you know? Before we made the movie, I thought we could make a great movie,” she said. “But I still didn’t imagine that I would continue to do all those things: be so successful at the box office, win those awards, get all those nominations. So it definitely exceeded expectations.”

Wahlberg enjoyed the experience so much that he even considered making a sequel. He was already in fighting shape to do it.

“I weigh around 185. But it’s still solid. Ready to take down,” she continued. “I got the bug, and now I’m trying to plant the idea in everyone’s head that we should do, not five or six fighters I like Rocky— but one more because the most important thing Micky Ward was famous for was his three epic battles with Arturo Gatti. So we are talking about the possibility of trying it one more time.”

RELATED: ‘Uncharted’: Mark Wahlberg says he would make a sequel in 2 conditions