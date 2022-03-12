Keith Lee reveals how his “Bask in my Glory” was born in WWE

Keith Lee could not have a great career as a WWE Superstar but he undoubtedly lived great moments. The most important of all was by becoming the first wrestler to win the NXT Championship and the North American Championship at the same time. Now we focus on the phrase by which he was recognized, «Bask in my Glory». Because -in his interview on Talk Is Jericho– the now AEW fighter reveals how it was born, remembering dusty rhodesand also speaking of Cody Rhodes.

► Keith Lee reveals how «Bask in my Glory» was born

“Dusty talked to me and said: ‘Listen, you’re a whole different guy on the mic now. I know I’ve given you shit over the years, but the guy you are now has an aura I can bask in.’. I’m like, ‘That’s great to hear after being told I suck.’ It’s like: ‘take it and do with it what you want’. I was like, ‘basking in my glory is going to be my new thing’, he’s like, ‘amazing’.

“Best of all: I never got to talk to Dustin about it, but one of my last fights was for a promotion in the Northeast, of course. And I faced Cody (Rhodes). Mind you, Cody messed up a couple of times in this match. But when the match was over, I literally took the microphone and told him this story.. It was a very special moment to share that with him.”.