Katy Perry could be pregnant according to fans

The beautiful and talented Katy Perry has caused new rumors online and they assure that she could be expecting her second child. It should be remembered that Katy Perry is the mother of a one-year-old girl named daisy dove that you share with your partner Orlando Bloom.

However, for a few hours it has been rumored that Katy is expecting her second bundle of joy, but where did this information come from? It all started after a fan shared a snippet of a video where Katy can be seen performing her song “Roar” at his residence in Las Vegas earlier this month.

It seems that at the end of this video the singer can be seen rubbing her belly in a very conscious way, which prompted people to immediately think about what had motivated Katy to caress herself in that way.

Some even dared to say that they managed to see a growing bulge in her belly. This clearly led everyone to think that she could be pregnant, especially since the dress she was wearing was too tight and made of pink velvet, which made the protuberance of that part of her body more evident.







Katy Perry in concert. Photo: Instagram @katyperry

Other followers remembered how Katy had kept her secret pregnancy until it was advanced enough to be able to hide it; so many came to the conclusion that this time the same thing could be happening.

On the other hand, others concluded that Katy Perry could be suffering from some inflammation derived from the colon. All this gave so that the controversy became bigger and bigger; many believe that the best thing is that the rumors are true because for Katy as for any other woman it would be very uncomfortable for everyone to believe that she is pregnant when she really is not.

A fan wanted to clarify “In case Katy Perry saw this, I apologize on behalf of all the fans for believing she is pregnant when she may not be.” In fact, the creator of the video commented that talking to other people they told him that Katy did that all the time and that it was no reason to believe that she was pregnant.