Kanye West’s Instagram account, a time bomb between nonsense and harassment | Culture | icon

On July 14, 2021, Britney Spears posted an emotional message on her Instagram account. “Progressing, friends, progressing (…) I feel GRATEFUL AND BLESSED! Thanks to the fans who are supporting me”, she said in a text accompanied by a video in which she was riding a horse and doing somersaults on the grass. Spears was celebrating another milestone on her way to ending her father’s legal guardianship. She that day she used for the first time in public the label #FreeBritney, which her followers had turned into a social media phenomenon, one so big it made her emancipation inevitable in November.

The continuous and spontaneous use of Instagram that the pop star made (and continues to make) throughout the process was similar to that of a personal and intimate diary. Only that it can also be read by her almost 40 million followers. Her posts, often more than one a day, include images with inspirational quotes, self-help book covers, food snaps, selfies, videos of her dancing, memes, and photos of her fiancé, model Sam. Asghari. Britney Spears’s Instagram has become her direct line to the world, a self-portrait that exudes innocence, sensitivity, optimism and naturalness.

Kanye West’s Instagram is his dark side. If one arrives at the musician’s account for the first time at this time, it can be misleading: while these lines are being written there are only three publications in his grid, two images with song lyrics titled Divorce and Dead and a photo of West accompanied by a caption explaining that his new album, donda 2, it cannot be rated on the music charts as it is only available for listening on an exclusive platform called Stem Player. Their eleventh album, sequel to donda Released just a few months after its predecessor, it has unfinished versions of songs, some previously announced tracks are missing, and on top of that you have to pay $200 to get the player. That lack of accessibility, clarity and permanence are also in his Instagram account, where the author of run away He has been posting controversial and confusing messages for months and deleting them after a while.

American singer Britney Spears. GETTY IMAGES

If Britney Spears’s public diary is full of light, flowers, smiles and messages of overcoming, Kanye West’s has ripped, wrinkled and burned pages and is full of scribbles and scratches. He has always been a controversial public figure (he has had or clashes with Taylor Swift, Wiz Khalifa and Amber Rose, assured that Bill Cosby, sentenced for several sexual assaults, is innocent, and in 2020 he took to wearing a red cap with Trump’s message Make America Great Again), but his use of Instagram today (before it was more of Twitter) is reaching unprecedented levels of hostility and bewilderment in his history and, therefore, in digital culture.

The publication and subsequent deletion of messages began to increase at the end of last year and have multiplied throughout February, influenced by the divorce process of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her relationship with humorist Pete Davidson. Most of the publications are aimed at them, and the fact that three such famous figures in the United States are airing their dirty laundry in public has taken over the gossip media, but also those of cultural and musical analysis, with headlines like “Everything what Kanye West has said on Instagram this week.”

In reality, it is West who airs everyone’s rags, without his ex-wife, businesswoman, model and protagonist of the show being able to do anything. reality show 20 seasons The Kardashiansnor his partner, known for his skits on Saturday night Live and movies like the king of the neighborhood and the suicide squad. One of the most commented episodes occurred between February 13 and 14, Super Bowl weekend, in which the rapper shared such shocking messages that he decided to publish a photo of himself holding a notebook in which he had written to hand the date and the text “My account has not been hacked”.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West at the Oscars after-party held by ‘Vanity Fair’ in February 2020. JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX (AFP)

One of the posts featured a message Davidson had sent him saying he didn’t want to “come between him and his kids” and that he hoped to meet them one day. Alongside the screenshot showing the message, West wrote (all caps his): “NO YOU WILL NEVER KNOW MY CHILDREN.” He also shared a photo of a truck full of flowers, supposedly a gift from West to his ex-wife for Valentine’s Day, and encouraged his followers to assault Davidson (or as he calls him, “Skete”) if they crossed paths with him. down the street: “IF SOMEONE LOVES ME AND MY FAMILY IF YOU SEE SKETE IN REAL LIFE YELL AT THE LOSER WITH ALL YOUR STRENGTH AND SAY KIMYE FOREVER” (KimYe it is the pseudonym of his relationship with Kardashian; West legally changed his name to Ye in October of last year.) She even offered to pay him twice her salary in Saturday night Live to Michael Che, Davidson’s partner on the show: “Just so you don’t have to look at a guy anymore,” he explained.

It was a difficult Valentine’s Day for Kardashian, who had to send a message to her ex-husband asking him to stop inciting his followers to attack Davidson. Then West shared a screenshot of the message and accompanied it with the text “AT MY WIFE’S REQUEST PLEASE DO NOT DO ANYTHING PHYSICAL TO SKETE. I WILL TAKE CARE OF THE SITUATION.” After a while, she reposted another screenshot of her conversation with the mother of her four children. “Why can’t you keep any of our conversations private?” Kardashian asked, to which he responded, “Because I got a message from my favorite person in the world. I’m your number one fan. Why wouldn’t I tell everyone!” Shortly after, of course, he had erased everything.

West has spoken in the past about his bipolar disorder and admitted that there are seasons when he decides not to take his medication because it affects his creativity. His tantrums on his Instagram do not seem to be a good sign of his current state, but the truth is that they are in line with something that has always interested the musician: control his own public narrative. “This is not about Skete, people. It’s about selling you a narrative. Skete is just playing his role in Frozen 3Only now it’s not in theaters. This time it’s in the [tabloide] Daily Mail. Tell Bob [Chapek, director ejecutivo de The Walt Disney Company] and the entire Disney team who have wasted their money on starwars and Marvel: because although it generates money, they will never control the institutes”.

The actor and humorist Pete Davidson, in September 2021 at the gala of the Metropolitan Museum of New York. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

Nothing more effective than Instagram to control institutes. The question is, what is the story that Kanye West wants to impose? Depending on the day, he has declared that God would bring him back together with Kim Kardashian, he has attacked Pete Davidson, he has followed him (the comedian reopened his Instagram account for a few hours, in which West shared a screenshot showing that he had “do follow”) and has shared images of his family accompanied by affectionate words.

He has also charged against other musicians, such as Kid Cudi, a recurring collaborator on his albums whom he criticized for being a friend of Pete Davidson. “Just so the whole world knows, Cudi will not be in donda [2] because he is a friend of you know who”, he said in a handwritten note to which he took a photo. “A pity that he doesn’t want to be on your album, fucking dinosaur hahaha,” the other rapper responded on Twitter. In another unexplained episode, West accused singer Billie Eilish of criticizing Travis Scott at a concert. “Come on Billie, we love you, please apologize to Trav,” she said, adding that he would not attend the Coachella festival, in which West and Eilish are headlining, if Trav did not do what she asked. She also replied on Twitter: “I literally never said anything about Travis. He was just helping a fan.”

On another occasion, he shared a montage of the cover of Captain America: Civil War, apparently made by him, in which he pasted over the faces of the Marvel superheroes photos of himself and some of the people mentioned, facing each other in a “civil war”. West was in the place of Captain America accompanied by actress Julia Fox (who would be his girlfriend for a few weeks), rapper Future and Travis Scott. In front of them were Davidson, Kim Kardashian, Billie Eilish, Kid Cudi and Taylor Swift.

What is really worrying, beyond the nonsense, is the aggressive tone and abusive behavior that Kanye West is having with Kim Kardashian, whom he accuses of standing between him and the four children. After she reproached him for what he was doing, on February 14 he shared a photo of himself on stage accompanied by the caption, “I know sharing screenshots has been conflicting and it seemed like I was harassing Kim. I take responsibility. I am still learning in real time. I do not have all the answers. Being a good leader is knowing how to listen. Within two hours, however, he shared a photo of a billboard with the words: “Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children and start asking mothers why they had to fight.” ”. In the same publication there was a photo of the film baby boy (2001) in which Ving Rhames grabbed Tyrese Gibson by the neck. In Gibson’s face, West tagged Kim Kardashian.

