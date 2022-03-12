jessica nery is the new world monarch and ended the long reign of Yesica Boppby defeating her by split decision to win the super light flyweight championship of the World Boxing Association (WBA).

In the stellar duel of the function that took place in the Majestic Casino of Panama, within the framework of the KO to Drugs of the WBA, Nery Silver gave a new champion to Mexico.

Two of the judges saw the Mexican win, with scores of 97-93 and 96-94, while one gave Argentina the victory, 97-93.

The fight was intense from the beginning, the South American was willing to do anything to continue on the throne and achieve the 24th defense of her title, but she found herself with a fierce rival.

jessica nery He punished the soft zones of the then champion from the beginning, who tried to respond with bombs.

The Mexican was the one who proposed and went forward for much of the fight, against a rival who moved around the ring and who responded with strong impacts.

The experienced 37-year-old boxer put up resistance and also hurt Nery Silverwho did not stop attacking and releasing punches throughout the fight.

He insisted on low strikes, particularly hooks that connected to the Tuti Bopp.

Jessica Nery Plata ended the long reign of Tuti Bopp

After ten intense rounds, both were confident in the victory and celebrated, but everything was left in the hands of the judges.

Thus, the Mexican prevailed by split decision and won the title of light flyweight super champion of the WBA.

In addition to improving his record to 28-2, three by way of knockout, jessica nery ended a reign of almost 13 years for the Argentine, who stayed with a record of 37-3, 17 knockouts.