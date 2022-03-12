Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz, very grateful

LOS ANGELES (EFE).—Javier Bardem received a tribute at the Santa Bárbara Film Festival, located north of Los Angeles, which two days ago presented another honorary award to his partner, Penélope Cruz.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker