iPhone SE 3 or iPhone 11, which is more recommended?

We thoroughly compare the iPhone 11 with the iPhone SE 3, the two most affordable models from Apple.

Choosing a new iPhone is an increasingly complicated task since we have so many models available. Apple’s strategy has changed and now we have many affordable iPhones within our reach. Two of these models are iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 11the two cheapest iPhones that Apple sells.

If you don’t want to spend a lot on an iPhone, you will surely be hesitating between these two models. So we have decided compare the third generation iPhone SE with the iPhone 11 so you can choose the perfect model depending on your tastes and uses.

iPhone SE 3 vs iPhone 11, comparison of two affordable models

These two iPhones they have a lot in common, but they also have a lot of differences. Therefore, here you have a comparative table with its specifications and the reasons to buy one or another model.

Specification table

iPhone 11 iPhone SE 3 Dimensions 151 x 75.7 x 8.3mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3mm Weight 194g 144g Screen 6.1-inch RetinaHD 4.7-inch RetinaHD screen resolution 1,792 by 828 pixels 1,334 by 750 pixels pixel density 326 dpi 326 dpi Processor A13 Bionic A15 Bionic OS iOS 15 iOS 15 Storage 64, 128 and 256GB 64, 128 and 256GB cameras Double camera (12+12 Mp) 12MP Battery 17 hours of video playback 15 hours of video playback Others Dual SIM, Face ID, IP67 resistance, portrait mode 5G, Dual SIM, Touch ID, IP67 resistance, Portrait mode, Photo Styles official price €589 €529

What is the iPhone SE 3 better at

The third generation iPhone SE is better than the iPhone 11 in certain aspects, these are the main ones:

Processor

The iPhone SE 3 incorporates the A15 Bionic chipthe same used by the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro. It is a processor two generations superior to that of the iPhone 11since the A13 Bionic chip was launched at the end of 2019. It is an even more powerful and efficient processor, these are the data of a reliable performance test to be able to buy them:

iPhone SE 3 (A15 Bionic) : 1,720 single core and 4,604 multicore.

: 1,720 single core and 4,604 multicore. iPhone 11 (A13 Bionic): 1,319 single core and 3,400 multicore.

Compact size and weight

The iPhone SE is a much more compact device than the iPhone 11 and weighs much less, nothing less than 50 grams. If this is something important to you, the iPhone SE 3 is one of the best options on the market, offering a very small design for current mobiles.

5G

The iPhone SE arrives with the latest technologies in terms of communication and is compatible with 5G networks. Therefore, it is a device prepared for the connections of the future and that will be able to download data much faster than the iPhone 11.

photographic styles

The A15 Bionic chip allows the third generation iPhone SE to be compatible with the Photo Styles that came with the iPhone 13. It is an important detail that shows how a processor is capable of improving cameras even though the hardware hasn’t changed.

What is the iPhone 11 better at

On the other hand, the iPhone 11 seems superior in other things that may be important to you.

Bigger screen and design

The iPhone 11 has a considerably larger screen, 6.1 inches compared to 4.7 on the iPhone SE 3. This allows us to enjoy multimedia content and games much better, so it can be an advantage for many.

In addition, the iPhone 11 has a much more modern design than the iPhone SEwhich maintains the design of the iPhone 8, which in turn was very similar to that of the iPhone 6 presented in 2014.

FaceID

The iPhone 11 incorporates the latest Apple technology in terms of biometric recognition. Face ID has proven to be a secure and comfortable system, and in most cases it is better than Touch ID. In addition, we do not have to have a button that occupies a large space on the front of the device.

more battery

Although the iPhone SE 3 has a more efficient processor, the iPhone 11 has a much bigger battery which allows autonomy far superior to that of its little brother. These are the official data from Apple:

iPhone SE 3 : 15 hours of video playback and 50 hours of audio playback.

: 15 hours of video playback and 50 hours of audio playback. iPhone 11: 17 hours of video playback and 65 hours of audio playback.

cameras

Although the iPhone SE has Photo Styles, the iPhone 11 has better cameras overall. We have two sensors, one of them ultra wide angle, which allow us to take more varied photographs. In general, the iPhone 11 is a more interesting option if you like to take photos.

A matter of taste, not so much of price

The iPhone SE 3 and the iPhone 11 are practically the same price, especially if we find the second one on sale. therefore, the decision is based more on personal taste than anything else. if you want a design compact or care about power or 5G, choose the iPhone SE. If you like play, watch series or photography, the iPhone 11 is a better option.

Choose the iPhone you choose, you won’t go wrong with either of these two options. Both the iPhone SE and the iPhone 11 are two very interesting iPhones.

