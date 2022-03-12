During the week of testing his new car, the W13,Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton They go through problems, especially they have difficulties in braking, which have made the English not trust the start of the Formula 1.

After the last morning of testing, hamilton pointed out that the team will not be able to fight for the first races, so the Drivers Championship in this 2022 it’s complicated.

“It’s a bit early to have these kinds of thoughts, but at the moment I don’t think we’re going to fight for victories,” he said. Lewis.

“There is potential within our car to achieve this. We just have to be able to extract and fix some of the issues, which is what we’re working on,” he added.

At the start of the previous season of the Formula 1, Mercedes presented similar problems, but from the beginning they were able to solve them and finish second in the Championship, but now the pilot seven times World Champion sees it impossible.

“There are a lot of different things, it’s not that good. I don’t think we’re going to do like last year, with difficult practices before moving on to the race. I think that this time we have bigger challenges, and they are not things of a week. It will take us a bit longer, but from what I’m told, we have a considerable amount of pace still to find,” he explained.

Finally, Lewis Hamilton showed a little faith to try to fix the problems that the car represents Mercedes W13.

“Everyone is doing an amazing job in the factory, as much as they can, but we have some hurdles to overcome. Next week we will show a better rhythm.

“I think people will maybe be surprised, or at least people who keep talking about how we’ve gone down a notch, but this year is different,” he concluded.

