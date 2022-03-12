How to see the price of gasoline with Google Maps

If you want to know the price of gasoline around you, you can use Google Maps.

Google Maps is one of the most useful applications that we can have downloaded on our iPhone. Not only are they great maps that offer us turn-by-turn directions, they are also a source of information with all the power of the Google search engine. And one of its most useful functions allows us to know the price of gasoline in any of the gas stations that we have around us.

One of the strong points of Google Maps is the large amount of information that we have available. We can search for streets, businesses, places and anything that can appear on a map, and next to it a lot of information will appear. Opening hours, contact telephone numbers, whether the place is crowded or not, and in the special case of gas stations, the price of fuel.

Discover the price of gasoline from Google Maps

Thanks to Google Maps we can check the price of gasoline without the need to install any extra application. Surely you already have Google Maps installed on your device, and this is how you can see where you can refuel cheaper. You just have to follow these steps:

Enter Google Maps. In the selection of accesses in the upper area, swipe to the right. Tap on the Gas Stations button. You will automatically see all the gas stations near you. You will see that a price appears above each one, this is that of Super 95 gasoline. If you click on one of them, you will be able to see the price of the other fuels.

It is true that it would be nice if Google allowed customize fuel type that you usually use in your car to make that default price appear, but it is still a good way to get an idea of ​​the cheapest gas stations around us. After all, without the price of Super 95 gasoline being cheaper, it is almost certain that the price of other fuels is also more affordable.

This query can also do it from the Google Maps website from your computer, from the iPad app or from your smartphone. The information that appears depends on each gas station, so in some we could see more information than in others. It is even possible that there are some gas stations that do not show the price or do not show it updated.

10 cool tricks for Google Maps

Without at doubt it is a very useful function present in an app like Google Maps that we all have installed. Knowing the price of gasoline around you is very simple and so you can refuel at the cheapest gas station. Of course, if you want to use the fastest route, you should not use Google Maps anyway.

Related topics: Google

Sign up for Disney + for 8.99 euros and without permanence Subscribe to Disney+!