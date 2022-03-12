Honduran who escaped from hospital in CDMX reported stable

After throwing himself off a vehicular bridge in the Mexico-Toluca highway and then escape from Hospital General Xoco where he was cared for, the man of nationality Honduran is under medical supervision.

This was reported by the Ministry of Health of Mexico City, which indicated that the state of health of the Central American is stable.

They point out that the patient yesterday was in a state of intoxication, which is why he tried to take his own life and already in the hospital he circumvented security and left half-naked to wander through the streets of the Coyoacán mayor’s office.

This Thursday it was captured on video as the Honduran hangs himself and then falls from the bridge in the Cuajimalpa mayor’s office, the images circulated on social networks.

An ambulance from the Medical Emergency and Rescue Squad (ERUM) went to the scene to provide medical attention and later the paramedics transferred them to the hospital located on Avenida Cuauhtémoc, in the Benito Juárez mayor’s office.

Although at first it was believed that he had fractures in both legs, the man proved that this was not the case, because he managed to escape from the hospital on his own foot.

Although police officers from the Secretariat of Citizen Security followed him during his flight, it was not until, next to the kiosk of Jardín Hidalgo in the Coyoacán Center, three uniformed men subdued him to return him to the hospital.

