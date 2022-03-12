He worked with Zack Snyder and will now join Nolan’s next film

The director of Interstellar has a new project inspired by the life of the creator of the atomic bomb. Oppenheimer will star Cillian Murphy and does not stop adding members to its cast.

At this point, practically no figure remains. Hollywood that he has not already agreed to his participation in the next film of Christopher Nolan. The failure of Tenet did no more than break a relationship of years between the director of interstellar and Warner Bros. Picturesand that’s when it appeared Universal with what appears to be a blank check to do whatever he feels like with his next project.

It’s just that, just thinking about names like Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Florence Pugh, Rami Malek and Kenneth Branagh, enough to know that the payroll will not be economic at all for the study. To them, we must add the presence of Cillian Murphywho was confirmed as the protagonist of the story, in what will be his first major project to see the light once Peaky Blinders come to an end.

the next movie of Christopher Nolan will tell the story of J. Robert Oppenheimerone of the scientists who led the manhattan project and is considered the father of the atomic bomb that made disasters in Japan. The film will be titled Oppenheimer and it will be inspired by the book Prometheus: The triumph and tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer), written by Kai Bird and Martin J. Sherwin. The idea is that the launch will take place on July 21, 2023.

Who has just closed his participation in Oppenheimer was the german actor Matthias Schweighofer. The artist became known worldwide thanks to the last great project of Zack Snyder, army of the dead from Netflixwhere he played a safe-cracking specialist named dieter. Your connection with Snyder It was so big that it even earned him the confidence of the director to carry the threads of the prequel army of thieveswhere he was not only the director but also the protagonist.

What Cillian Murphy said about Oppenheimer

The movie of Christopher Nolan It is still in the process of filming and its details are being kept secret. This makes it difficult to hear its protagonists talk about it. However, in an interview with The Observer, Cillian Murphy compared to Oppenheimer with his character in Peaky Blinders: “Tommy Shelby it is also a complete contradiction. People identify with that, because we all walk around with these contradictory ideas in our minds”. Furthermore, he pointed out that he read “very much” to prepare the paper and said: “I am interested in man and what (inventing the atomic bomb) does to the individual”.