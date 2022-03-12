Google apps for iOS are updated with interesting news

New Google Translate and Google Drive widgets and improvements to Gmail and Chat notifications.

In addition to announcing the new features that are coming to Android smartphones around the world, Google also recently published an entry on its official blog detailing each and every one of the novelties that will be available, very soon, in its applications for iOS.

New Google Translate widget

One of the Google apps to be updated on iPhones and iPads is the Google translatorwhich will have a new widget that will integrate functionalities such as take a photo to translate a text, use conversation mode to chat in two languages, or translate a copied text with one touch.

New XL Google Drive Widget for iPad

The second novelty that comes to Google applications on Apple devices affects Google Drive, an app that will have a new XL widget that will be exclusive to iPads.

As you can see in the image below these lines, this new Google Drive XL widget for iPad will show you more files on home screen and it will have more shortcuts so you can faster access to both your priority files and your shared folders.

In addition to the XL size that you can see in the image above, this widget has different sizes so you can customize it adding only the features of Drive that are most useful to you.

Gmail and Chat app notification improvements

Google has also announced that, by the end of the month, it will update the Gmail and Chat apps on iOS so that the sender’s profile photo appears in your chat notification, allowing you to see who has sent you a message.

Additionally, this update will also give you more control over Gmail and Chat notifications, as these will now pass through Focus on both your iPhone and iPad.

This is a really useful thing to do if you’re trying to cut down on screen time, but you don’t want to miss an important message. To do this, you simply have to select the contacts from whom you want to receive notifications when Focus is activated and both Gmail and Chat they will only send you notifications of the messages of these users.

