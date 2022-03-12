from Penelope with Spielberg to ‘Arturito’ with Jennifer Aniston

The celebrities who this week have appeared on Instagram to share images are:

Penelope Cruz

The actress has attended the previous meal of the Oscars and has shared a table with the filmmaker Steven Spielberg. the protagonist of parallel mothers She has shared a multi-image carousel with fellow celebrities like Jessica Chastain, Paul Thomas Anderson, Ariana DeBose, and Denzel Washington.





Henry Maple

The Valencian actor, who gave life to the hateful Arturito in The Money Heistis in Paris shooting the second part of criminals at sea, film starring Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler, with whom she has been photographed.





Rihanna

The singer and businesswoman continues to set trends with her maternity style. This week she has shown off her belly with a turquoise jumpsuit by Stella McCartney. It is a jumpsuit in a fluorescent turquoise tone that covers from the instep to the neckline, with an asymmetrical neckline with two straps on one shoulder and a strategic opening at the height of the belly. Matching glasses of the same color from Gucci and heels from The Attico.





Emily Ratajkowski

The model and actress has shared some images taken when she was pregnant to celebrate the first year of her baby. These are several very sensual nudes in which she shows off her belly. The last image is for her son, Sylvester Apollo Bear, from her marriage to actor Sebastian Bear-McClard.





Shonda Rhimes

The writer and creator of series like Grey’s Anatomy or The Bridgertons She has proudly posed with her very own Barbie doll. Mattel wanted to celebrate International Women’s Day with the launch of 12 Barbies inspired by real women who are role models.





Mario Vaquerizo

Alaska’s husband has celebrated Women’s Day with a bizarre and fun pose. The singer has shown his body wearing only black underpants and red socks.





elizabeth hurley

The model and actress has mourned the sudden death of her ex-fiancé, Shane Warne, a 52-year-old athlete who suffered a heart attack while in Thailand. “I feel like the sun has gone behind a cloud forever. RIP my beloved lionheart,” Hurley wrote alongside some highlights of their relationship, which began in 2011.





pillar blonde

The presenter did not miss Paris Fashion Week and attended the Givenchy show. She did it with a striking red styling from head to toe of the brand, whose price would be around 6,000 euros. For her hairstyle, she chose loose, straight hair parted in the middle and gathered on one side with silver hairpins in different directions.