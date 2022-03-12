Fortnite: Get the Diamond Pony for free

Epic Games and Gearbox have joined forces to bring the fantastic Diamond Pony to Fortnite. Do you want to get it? Here we tell you what you have to do.

Fortnite is perhaps one of the esports with the craziest collaborations. Today, Epic Games introduced us to new content brought straight from the amazing world of Borderlands. That’s right, Fortnite will be collaborating with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlandsthe last game of gear box. The company will give players a fabulous diamond pony.

Through a statement on social networks, Epic Games and Gearbox announced the great collaboration of Fortnite with Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. This collaboration consists of an exclusive reward for Fortnite players, the Diamond Pony, an item that can be obtained for free in the game.

To get the free Diamond Pony in Fortnite, players will need to purchase Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands on PC from the Epic Games Store. Thus, the Diamond Pony will appear automatically once the game is launched.

It should be noted that at the moment, no company has confirmed more skins or objects from Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands in Fortnite. The possibility of this collaboration being extended is not ruled out.

THE MAJESTIC RULER OF THE WONDERLANDS IS COMING TO FORTNITE. Buy either Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands edition on Epic Games Store and get the Diamond Pony Glider in @FortniteGame at launch! pic.twitter.com/yU7UHZDohr — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) March 9, 2022

This is what the glider looks like in-game:

Roll out the rainbow carpet because the smartest, prettiest, perfectest ruler that ever lived: 👑QUEEN BUTT STALLION 👑 IS CONFIRMED FOR @FortniteGame!!! get your 💎 DIAMOND PONY GLIDER 💎 with any version of #TinyTinasWonderlands on @EpicGames 👀https://t.co/2adF4dBjSU pic.twitter.com/u6CJNupy3b — Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 🦄 (@PlayWonderlands) March 9, 2022

What did you think of the glider? You will get it?

