For sale! Reese Witherspoon moves out of her house in Los Angeles

UNITED STATES. – Reese witherspoon shared the interior of his $25 million mansion. After many years of renewing it with her husband, Jim Tothdecided to put it up for sale. It is not known what is the new property that the actress has seen to move in with her husband and her children. Although it is believed that she must be totally luxurious considering her recent abode.

The luxurious mansion has a total of 7 bathrooms and 10 bedrooms in addition to an incredible entrance hall with soaring ceilings. In addition, it has a living room decorated with several wooden artifacts, it also has a large fireplace. Plus, it features a chef-friendly kitchen that can hold plenty of utensils and other space for pantry items.

The office of Reese witherspoon It is one of the places in the house most commented by the magazine Architecture Digest. It is that it is of a quite modern and aesthetic style so that the Oscar-winning actress can work. In addition to being able to implement her home as an office, the actress also has the possibility to relax in her house, especially in all the land that she has outdoors.

Reese Witherspoon decorated the house for two years

It has a fairly large swimming pool, a sector designed to be a spa, an equipped bar and an area for barbecues. The actress bought the house in early 2020 and has spent two years doing renovations on it, the initial price for which she got it was $15.5 million. She now sells it for 10 million more taking into account everything done.

It is unknown which place he will choose to move to after having a great place to live as is the case with this mansion. Definitely Reese witherspoon he has great taste in this sort of thing and his next home will be an architectural beauty. Surely the 3 children of this actress will love being able to live in a new mansion that will be renovated according to the taste of the actress.