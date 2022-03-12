‘Finch’, the new film by Tom Hanks, shows its first official image

The new movie of Tom Hanks, finchI ended up landing on AppleTV+ as one of the great premieres of the apple platform for the last quarter of the year. The tape, which is directed by Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones) and arrives produced by Amblin Entertainment and Walden Mediahas let us see his first image anticipating how emotional his story will be.

Tom Hanks and the end of the world

finch introduces us to Tom Hanks playing a renowned robotics engineer who is one of the few people who has survived a solar cataclysma catastrophic event that has turned the world into a wasteland. Finch and his dog, Goodyear, have been living together for a decade. but Finch’s health begins to decline. That’s why he builds a robot (voiced by Caleb Landry Jones) to take care of his dog when he’s gone. In this way, man, dog and robot will form a family where Finch will have to explain to his creation what it means to be alive.







Sapochnik, director in charge of the project, is responsible for some of the best episodes of Game of ThronesWhat, Austere House, The Battle of the Bastards or The Bellsand in addition to having participated in Altered Carbon, Masters of sex, True Detective or Bansheealready debut in film direction with the very notable Repo Men with Jude Law. The first published image promises us tears in abundance, offering us a glimpse of Hanks’ character, the droid that will accompany him in his care tasks and goodyear Goodyear. The project was close to being released in theaters by the hand of Universal Pictures with distribution in Spain by eOne Filmsbut the advance of streaming platforms and the coronavirus, which has prevented theatrical releases for months, has completely changed the landscape.

It is unknown how much the purchase of this new Hanks work cost.but for greyhound they paid 70 million dollars (it had a budget of 50 million) and in theory, they have paid off. It seems that this is a safer strategy for companies like Apple or Netflix in order to mitigate the losses of a movie box office that is still recovering. finch It will premiere next November 5 on Apple TV +.