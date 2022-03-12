F1 2022: Verstappen and Red Bull amaze on final day of testing in Bahrain

Max Verstappen wants to extend his reign. And so he has left it to see with him fast lap festival what did you do at the close of the Bahrain trials with the best real times and the third compensated by compounds.

His 1:31,720, achieved with the tire C5 is the best of the week and outshine charles Leclerc (C4) in 0.695. Could be something less maybe half a second Well, the Monegasque could not improve with that C5 (super soft) in a discreet lap. It is unlikely that the difference in fuel (more than 30 kilos for sure in both cars) was too much, so distance can be taken for granted.

Alonso, final growth spurt

And behind the two dominating cars of the tests, he finished Fernando Alonso, third with the Alpine, on the best day of the pre-season for the French-flagged team based in Enstone, with 122 laps for the Asturian Maybe in your case it would carry a little less fuel than its rivals, but it had the luxury of beat the mercedes from George Russell to face the first race of the year.

Maybe it’s the fourth team

The best thing for Fernando was a run with C1, in constant 1:38 and 1:39, indicating that they are in a good race pace, to fight to be the fourth team on the grid, in a tough battle with McLaren and with a slight advantage over sixthit would Aston Martin. He leaves with the best top speed 317 km/h and also in all three sectors, which underlines the step forward in the engine that has occurred in Viry something that can allow them to improve a lot throughout the season.

Ferrari second, Mercedes third

In the fight for the victoriesafter Redbull, which seems to start with a certain advantage, arrive Ferrari and Mercedes, that has failed to extract the potential of the revolutionary W13, the car with aerospace technology on the sides that has impressed so much. After seeing the ‘new’ Verstappen’s RB18 and his times, much less, really.

At the moment, Brackley’s is a complicated car sensitive to the wind and that does not stop pitching or ‘porpoising’, above almost all other cars. That does not mean that they do not get a solution with the new parts (they will arrive for sure) for the first race of the year in this same circuit of sakhir.

The most interesting of all is that, despite the new cars and the change in regulations with ground effectthe minimum distances are maintained compared to 2021, the best season in F1 history. A team, as it is Ferrari and Carlos Sainz, could be fighting for victories this year and do it from the first race. lewis hamilton won’t stop complaining but must be taken into account in the bidas happened last year, where suffered in the tests, but won in Bahrain.

Bahrain test, day 3 (final):

1. Verstappen, Red Bull, 1m31.720s, C5, 53 laps

2. Leclerc, Ferrari, 1m32.415, C4, 51

3. Fernando Alonso, Alpine, 1m32.698s, C4, 122

4. Russell, Mercedes, 1m32.759s, C5, 71

5. Bottas, Alfa Romeo, 1m32.985s, C3, 68

6. Tsunoda, AlphaTauri, 1m33.002s, C5, 57

7. Perez, Red Bull, 1m33.105s, C4, 43

8. Schumacher, Haas, 1m33.151s, C3, 57

9. Norris, McLaren, 1m33.191s, C2, 90

10. Vettel, Aston Martin, 1m33.821s, C4, 81

11. Zhou, Alfa Romeo, 1m33.959s, C4, 82

12. Gasly, AlphaTauri, 1m34.865s, C4, 91

13. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari, 1m34.905s, C4, 68

14. Albon, Williams, 1m35.171s, C3, 18

15. Latifi, Williams, 1m35.634s, C3, 124

16. Stroll, Aston Martin, 1m36.029s, C3, 53

17. Hamilton, Mercedes, 1m36.217s, C5, 78

18. Magnussen, Haas, 1m38.616s, C2, 38

