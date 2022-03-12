Emma Watson, Malala Yousafzai or Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, the most powerful feminist discourses

Today, March 8, we commemorate International Women’s Day reminiscing feminist speeches of exemplary women who have made female empowerment a banner of their leadership. We refer to Emma Watson (also known for its commitment to the environment), Malala Yousafzai or the writer Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie.

Emma Watson not only achieved fame for her role as Hermione Granger in the film saga of Harry Potter. Watson is a young British actress who has earned a reputation as a woman who fights for change for women.

Emma Watson was appointed Goodwill Ambassador for UN Women in 2014, a United Nations entity for gender equality and women’s empowerment, with whom she has launched the campaign “He for She” to end the gender difference.

When he presented that campaign, in his speech emma recounted the experiences that led her to feminism:

1. “The more I talked about feminism, the more I realized that the fight for women’s rights is for many synonymous with hating men. And if there’s one thing I’m sure of, it’s that this has to end.”

two. “Women are choosing not to identify as feminists. Apparently, I am among the ranks of those whose expressions are seen as very strong, very aggressive, isolating and anti-male. Even unattractive.”

3. “I think it is correct that socially I deserve the same respect as men. But sadly, I can tell you that there is no country in the world where women can expect to receive those same rights.”

Four. “(These people who influenced me) They are ambassadors of gender equality who made me who I am today. They may not know it but they are unseen feminists who are changing the world.”

5. “Men, I want to take the opportunity to extend a formal invitation to you. Gender equality is also their problem.”

6. “Men don’t have the benefits of equality either. We don’t usually talk about men who suffer from gender stereotypes but I can see them (…) If men didn’t have to be aggressive to be accepted, women wouldn’t be submissive; If men didn’t have to control, women wouldn’t be controlled.”

7. “It’s time to see the genres as a whole instead of two opposite poles.”

8. “In my nervousness to give this speech and in my moments of doubt I firmly say to myself: If not me, who? If not today, when?

Malala Yousafzai