Elden Ring is the best-selling game of 2022 in the United States

Elden Ring Is the game best seller so far in 2022 in the United States, it is the best-selling title of February on Xbox and on PC, it is the title with most sales in its launch month of the last 12 months excepting Call of Duty: Vanguardand is the fifth best-selling game since February 2021. The data comes from Mat Piscatella, analyst at NPD Groupthe firm in charge of studying the sale of video game software and hardware in the North American country.

All those records have been broken with only four days on sale, as Bandai Namco Entertainment published the game of FromSoftware for PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One on February 25. As always, they have not given specific sales figures, but leaving aside Call of Duty: Vanguard (saga that triumphs all over the world, but especially in the United States), has sold more units in its release month than any other game in the last twelve months.

US NPD PREMIUM GAMES – February 2022 Top 20 Sellers pic.twitter.com/xHXPlhVgWO– Mat Piscatella (@MatPiscatella) March 11, 2022

The open world action RPG directed by Hidetaka Miyazaki has been the title best seller on PC and Xbox, but not on PlayStation. In the list corresponding to the Sony platform it is Horizon Forbidden West the best-selling game since its premiere on February 18, although it is the second best-selling title in February 2022. The podium is completed by Pokemon Legends Arceuswhich surpasses other releases of the month: Dying Light 2 (whose digital sales are not included) and Total War: Warhammer III.

Hardware: PS5 and Series X supply shortages continue

Sales of video game consoles in the United States are down 27% in February 2022 compared to the same month of the previous year. Nintendo Switch is the best-selling console both in units and dollars collected. Xbox Series (both Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are included) is second in both stats: units and revenue. Third is PlayStation 5, which in terms of dollars entered is the most successful console so far in 2022. If we look at units sold, Switch is the most popular machine in these first two months.