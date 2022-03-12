Dwayne Johnson “The Rock”, launched his Teremana tequila brand

In an interview with CNBC News, “The Rock” spoke about his new brand of tequila. He indicated that, although it is a small company, it started in 2020 but due to the pandemic it stopped operations. However, as of this year he hopes that in a period of 9 months managed to move between 300,000 (which was the sales volume in 2021) and 900,000 cases of tequila at the mark of 12 months of sales.

Teremana offers 2 types of tequila: Blanco 750ml with a cost of $29.90 USD – $709 pesos and Reposado with a cost of $32.99 USD – $799 pesos.

Dwayne Johnson’s project began 10 years ago and 4 years ago he decided to put all his efforts into launching Teremana in early 2020. The production and distribution plans were made with his partners Dany Garcia, Ken Austin and Jenna Fagnan.

George Clooney also has a brand of tequila called Casa Amigos, and for Johnson this example of his friend meant the selection of his project. And it is that Casa Amigos de Clooney moved about 175,000 at the beginning the first year and today it moves about 300,000, Johnson explained.

Although he himself knows that much of the push that the brand has had is thanks to his figure as a celebrity, he hopes that the brand can develop on its own later on. The distillation plant is located in the state of Jalisco in a small town near the famous town of Tequila.

With information from Reuters