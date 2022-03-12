‘Deadpool 3’ remains in the hands of the director of ‘The Adam Project’ and recovers the writers of the first two installments

shawn levy is the director chosen by Disney to deal with ‘Deadpool 3’, the long-awaited return of Ryan Reynolds like the loudmouth superhero. This ends up making them the fashionable duo in Hollywood, because last summer they premiered the remarkable ‘Free Guy’ and this March 11, ‘The Adam Project’ arrived on Netflix, their second feature film together.

UPDATE: Own Reynolds has confirmed the signing of Levy through his twitter account.

Reynolds himself highlighted during the promotional campaign for ‘The Adam Project’ that it would be great to collaborate with Levy again on ‘Deadpool 3’. They have barely had to spend a few hours for The Hollywood Reporter to report that the filmmaker is in negotiations to deal with what will be the first adult film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Levy’s election leads us to remember some recent statements by the director in which he highlighted that his future plans include doing everything necessary to unite Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in a movie. And it’s hard not to think now about the possibility of a return of the Australian actor as Wolverine, although I don’t think he meant that…

Is it the right director?

I remind you that ‘Deadpool 3’ is being written by Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Loeglin, known for their participation in the television show ‘Bob’s Burgers’, a most curious choice. And it seems that Marvel should not have been completely satisfied with them, since it has been known that Rhett Reese and Paul Wernickwriters of the first two installments -of ‘Deadpool’ alone, while in ‘Deadpool 2’ in collaboration with Reynolds-, have been recruited again.

Levy’s likely arrival means we’d be much closer to seeing her, but I am not sure that he is the best choice for a proposal of these characteristicssince until now it has always opted for a more family-oriented approach with titles like ‘Night at the Museum’ or ‘Pure Steel’.